Door Kickers: Action Squad Teased

[Aug 03, 2017, 8:30 pm ET] - Post a Comment

KillHouse Games announces Action Squad, an old-school platformer spin-off of the Door Kickers franchise. There aren't many details for now, they just say they are co-developing this with Pixelshard, and it will include single-player and cooperative multiplayer when it comes to Steam Early Access in Q3 of this year. They also offer a short teaser trailer to show off the concept.

