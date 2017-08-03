Door Kickers: Action Squad Teased

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
KillHouse Games announces Action Squad, an old-school platformer spin-off of the Door Kickers franchise. There aren't many details for now, they just say they are co-developing this with Pixelshard, and it will include single-player and cooperative multiplayer when it comes to Steam Early Access in Q3 of this year. They also offer a short teaser trailer to show off the concept.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 4 August 2017, 03:07.
Chatbear Announcements.