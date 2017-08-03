 
Take-Two Interactive Results

[Aug 03, 2017, 10:08 am ET] - 6 Comments

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2018, calling these numbers "strong." Word is: "Net revenue grew 34% to $418.2 million, as compared to $311.6 million in last year’s fiscal first quarter. The largest contributors to net revenue in fiscal first quarter 2018 were NBA® 2K17, Grand Theft Auto V® and Grand Theft Auto Online, WWE® 2K17 and WWE SuperCard, and Mafia III." There is also a note from the company's post-earnings conference call on The Escapist (which has financial connections to Take-Two), where they say the company refuses to confirm PC plans for Red Dead Redemption 2.

