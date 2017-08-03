Take-Two Interactive Results

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2018, calling these numbers "strong." Word is: "Net revenue grew 34% to $418.2 million, as compared to $311.6 million in last year’s fiscal first quarter. The largest contributors to net revenue in fiscal first quarter 2018 were NBA® 2K17, Grand Theft Auto V® and Grand Theft Auto Online, WWE® 2K17 and WWE SuperCard, and Mafia III." There is also a note from the company's post-earnings conference call on The Escapist (which has financial connections to Take-Two), where they say the company refuses to confirm PC plans for Red Dead Redemption 2.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 3 August 2017, 17:24.
Chatbear Announcements.