Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Announced

Paradox Interactive announces Synthetic Dawn, a "story pack" coming later this
year to Stellaris, their 4X space strategy game.
This trailer provides
a look at what to expect, and here's the announcement:
Paradox
Interactive, a publisher and developer of digital entertainment for organic
minds, today announced a new Story Pack for Stellaris, the sci-fi grand strategy
game from Paradox Development Studio. The new content, titled “Synthetic Dawn,”
will add new ways for players to experience Stellaris, focused primarily on
synthetic life forms. Robot workers and citizens can now form entirely
mechanical societies at the start of the game and seek greatness among the stars
– including the ability to rise up and conquer those squishy organics.
Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn will be released for Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs later
this year.
Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn provides an all-new way for players to establish their
empire across the stars, starting the game as a Machine Empire -- a society made
up entirely of robots. Unique game features and event chains will allow the
machines to expand as a robotic consciousness, and create an AI-led network that
grows to galactic dominance.
Features:
You, Robot: Play Stellaris as a customized robotic
civilization, complete with a series of robotic portraits for science
robots, worker robots, and more
AI, eh? Aye!: Follow new event chains and story
features to lead your robot race to greatness as an intergalactic AI empire;
pursue mechanical perfection in the stars
Rise of the Machines: Oppressed synths may rebel
against their masters and form new empires -- or you may even discover a
fallen synthetic civilization deep in space
Digital Enhancements: New synthetic race
portraits, and expanded voice packs for VIR