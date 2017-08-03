Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Announced

Paradox Interactive, a publisher and developer of digital entertainment for organic minds, today announced a new Story Pack for Stellaris, the sci-fi grand strategy game from Paradox Development Studio. The new content, titled “Synthetic Dawn,” will add new ways for players to experience Stellaris, focused primarily on synthetic life forms. Robot workers and citizens can now form entirely mechanical societies at the start of the game and seek greatness among the stars – including the ability to rise up and conquer those squishy organics. Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn will be released for Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs later this year.



Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn provides an all-new way for players to establish their empire across the stars, starting the game as a Machine Empire -- a society made up entirely of robots. Unique game features and event chains will allow the machines to expand as a robotic consciousness, and create an AI-led network that grows to galactic dominance.



Features:

You, Robot: Play Stellaris as a customized robotic civilization, complete with a series of robotic portraits for science robots, worker robots, and more

AI, eh? Aye!: Follow new event chains and story features to lead your robot race to greatness as an intergalactic AI empire; pursue mechanical perfection in the stars

Rise of the Machines: Oppressed synths may rebel against their masters and form new empires -- or you may even discover a fallen synthetic civilization deep in space

Digital Enhancements: New synthetic race portraits, and expanded voice packs for VIR