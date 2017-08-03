 
Cossacks 3: The Golden Age Announced

[Aug 03, 2017, 10:08 am ET] - Post a Comment

GSC Game World announces The Golden Age will be the next DLC pack for Cossacks 3, saying this will come to the RTS game on August 24th. This will add a multiplayer game mode called "Historical Battle," new single-player scenarios, a new campaign, early access to two new nations and five new units, and two new tracks soundtrack themes (this trailer has the new original soundtrack for Switzerland. Here's a complete rundown:

Cossacks 3: The Golden Age would impress you with a bunch of exciting content - its a whole new thrilling multiplayer gamemode "Historical Battle", intriguing single player scenarios, amazing campaign, early access to 2 new anticipated nations and 5 new units, and of course 2 new amazing tracks!

Main features:

  • "Historical battle" – new multiplayer gamemode, which allows up to 8 players to participate. 8 fascinating and widescale battles are waiting for warlords, who are ready to challenge fate and rewrite the history.
  • "Oranien boven" – new historical campaign. Lead the Dutch Republic through the darkest and brightest days alike, participating in major conflicts of XVII century.
  • Singleplayer scenarios – four new singleplayer missions: Siege of Dunkirk, War over Brazil, Caribbean War and Portuguese Restoration War.
  • Switzerland and Piedmont: new strong and beautiful nations are ready to battle in single and multiplayer game modes both, as players fiercly fight for the top places in ranked.
  • New unique units: 5 new units will increase amount of your game's strategies even further. Switzerland would have 17th century Pikeman, Jaegar and Mounted Jaeger (unique hussar). Padre and 18th century Dragoon would join Piedmonte.
  • Soundtrack – 2 brand new soundtracks, dedicated to Switzerland and Piedmonte. Lead your armies to victory, while listening epic and picturesque execution of national motives.

Digital Deluxe edition or DLC owners would have 2 weeks of exclusive access to Piedmonte and Switzerland. After this initial period, all players would be able to play with these nations.

This DLC is the final part of the Deluxe Edition.

