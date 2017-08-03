Cossacks 3: The Golden Age Announced

GSC Game World announces The Golden Age
will be the next DLC pack for
Cossacks 3
, saying this will come to the RTS game on August 24th. This will
add a multiplayer game mode called "Historical Battle," new single-player
scenarios, a new campaign, early access to two new nations and five new units,
and two new tracks soundtrack themes (this
trailer
has the new original soundtrack for Switzerland. Here's a complete
rundown:
Cossacks 3: The Golden Age would impress you with a bunch of
exciting content - its a whole new thrilling multiplayer gamemode "Historical
Battle", intriguing single player scenarios, amazing campaign, early access to 2
new anticipated nations and 5 new units, and of course 2 new amazing tracks!
Main features:
- "Historical battle" – new
multiplayer gamemode, which allows up to 8 players to participate. 8
fascinating and widescale battles are waiting for warlords, who are ready to
challenge fate and rewrite the history.
- "Oranien boven" – new historical
campaign. Lead the Dutch Republic through the darkest and brightest days
alike, participating in major conflicts of XVII century.
- Singleplayer scenarios – four new
singleplayer missions: Siege of Dunkirk, War over Brazil, Caribbean War and
Portuguese Restoration War.
- Switzerland and Piedmont: new strong and
beautiful nations are ready to battle in single and multiplayer game modes
both, as players fiercly fight for the top places in ranked.
- New unique units: 5 new units will increase
amount of your game's strategies even further. Switzerland would have 17th
century Pikeman, Jaegar and Mounted Jaeger (unique hussar). Padre and 18th
century Dragoon would join Piedmonte.
- Soundtrack – 2 brand new
soundtracks, dedicated to Switzerland and Piedmonte. Lead your armies to
victory, while listening epic and picturesque execution of national motives.
Digital Deluxe edition or DLC owners would have 2 weeks of exclusive access
to Piedmonte and Switzerland. After this initial period, all players would be
able to play with these nations.
This DLC is the final part of the Deluxe Edition.