Conan Exiles The Frozen North Expansion Details

[Aug 03, 2017, 10:08 am ET] - 9 Comments

Funcom announces The Frozen North is the title of the previously announced free expansion for Conan Exiles, which is still expected on August 16th. They also offer a new video with a look at the add-on for the survival game, and includes details about what it will include, and there's also a new dedicated minisite for the project. Here's the pitch:

The Frozen North, which will be completely free to all players on PC and Xbox One, adds a whole new landmass and makes the world of Conan Exiles 70% bigger. It also brings the game out of the desert and into the snowy north, introducing an entirely new climate and a weather system that will require players to dress according to the temperature – or face certain death. The Frozen North also introduces entirely new gameplay mechanics such as fish traps, beekeeping, and cooking. Brewing, a new crafting system, will allow players to make alcohol which will also keep them warm in cold environments. Players will also get to dedicate themselves to a new religion, giving them the ability to summon the avatar of Ymir, the Lord of Storm and War, and wreak havoc on enemy players and crush their cities under his feet.

“This expansion update does not just mean more content and more features,” says Creative Director Joel Bylos. “The team has also worked extremely hard to make sure this release brings with it significant improvements to core aspects of the game such as combat, artificial intelligence, and more. These improvements, in addition to the twenty-eight updates we have already introduced to the game over its six months in PC Early Access, mean this version of Conan Exiles is bigger, and even more importantly, better than ever before.”

