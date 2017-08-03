The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Launches

XSEED Games announces the release of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold
Steel for Windows, a PC port of this RPG first released for consoles in
2013. There's a new update on the port on the
XSEED Games website, and you can get a look at the goings-on in
the PC launch trailer.
Here's word on the game:
XSEED Games, the independent-minded console
publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today announced that The Legend of
Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel, the start of a new story arc in developer Nihon
Falcom’s acclaimed series of role-playing games, is now available on Windows PC
via Steam, GOG.com, and the Humble Store by Humble Bundle with a launch week
discount of 10% off the regular price of $39.99, €39.99, and £29.99. To further
celebrate the occasion, a variety of DLC packs to help players get a head-start
containing bonus sepith, accessories, monster ingredients, healing items, and
Zeram powders and capsules will be free for the first 2 weeks after launch.
Originally released in North America to wide acclaim in 2015 for the
PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system and PlayStation®Vita handheld
entertainment system, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel makes its debut
on Windows PC with visual enhancements and over 5,000 new lines of English
voiceover dialogue (approximately a 50% increase).
“On behalf of our talented team at XSEED Games, I’m pleased to introduce another
remarkable Nihon Falcom JRPG to PC gamers,” said Ken Berry, Executive Vice
President at Marvelous USA. “Fans will be happy to know that we’re hard at work
to bring more Japanese gems to PC, including Trails of Cold Steel II. In
addition, it’s been a pleasure to work with an esteemed member of the PC
community on this title to ensure a top quality experience.”
“When XSEED approached me about contributing to their in-progress The Legend of
Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel port, I was immediately excited about the
prospect,” said Peter “Durante” Thoman. “The Trails in the Sky series features
some of my favorite JRPGs on PC, so I looked forward to making this later game
in the franchise the best it can be on PC.”
Popular PC community modder Peter “Durante” Thoman has helped optimize the game
for its PC release, and fans can read what kind of technical hurdles he
encountered in the third and final of his multiple guest blog posts detailing
this game’s journey on XSEED’s blog at
http://xseedgames.tumblr.com/.