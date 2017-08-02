Creative Assembly Turning 30; Free Total War: WARHAMMER Unit Plans

To celebrate 30 years of awesome strategy games development, xenomorph terrorising and gratuitous goblin-tossing, CA is gifting Total War: WARHAMMER players with 30 new Regiments of Renown. Fortifying the Race-rosters of the Beastmen, Bretonnia, Chaos Warriors, Norsca and the Wood Elves, this significant update is available free and easy through Total War Access. Players can register/log in here.



Regiments of Renown

The 30th Anniversary Regiments of Renown will add 30 brand new units to WARHAMMER I. With a variety of new abilities and stats available, the 30th Anniversary Regiments of Renown will be a prominent addition to the five races it features in – the Beastmen, Bretonnia, Chaos, Norsca and Wood Elves Races will each receive the unique six units.



WARHAMMER players will be able to download the 30th Anniversary Regiments by logging in / signing up to Total War Access, and activating the free content from the dashboard. The explosive Anniversary Regiments of Renown will be playable from August 10th.