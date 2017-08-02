Creative Assembly Turning 30; Free Total War: WARHAMMER Unit Plans

|
Creative Assembly is turning 30, saying they are celebrating the big 3-0 with the release of 30 free new Regiments of Renown units for Total War: WARHAMMER. These will come on August 10th along with the release of the new Norsca DLC for the fantasy strategy game. This trailer celebrates the occasion and the free content, and this post has details and a FAQ. Here's word:
