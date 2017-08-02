 
Creative Assembly Turning 30; Free Total War: WARHAMMER Unit Plans

[Aug 02, 2017, 12:08 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Creative Assembly is turning 30, saying they are celebrating the big 3-0 with the release of 30 free new Regiments of Renown units for Total War: WARHAMMER. These will come on August 10th along with the release of the new Norsca DLC for the fantasy strategy game. This trailer celebrates the occasion and the free content, and this post has details and a FAQ. Here's word:

To celebrate 30 years of awesome strategy games development, xenomorph terrorising and gratuitous goblin-tossing, CA is gifting Total War: WARHAMMER players with 30 new Regiments of Renown. Fortifying the Race-rosters of the Beastmen, Bretonnia, Chaos Warriors, Norsca and the Wood Elves, this significant update is available free and easy through Total War Access. Players can register/log in here.

Regiments of Renown
The 30th Anniversary Regiments of Renown will add 30 brand new units to WARHAMMER I. With a variety of new abilities and stats available, the 30th Anniversary Regiments of Renown will be a prominent addition to the five races it features in – the Beastmen, Bretonnia, Chaos, Norsca and Wood Elves Races will each receive the unique six units.

WARHAMMER players will be able to download the 30th Anniversary Regiments by logging in / signing up to Total War Access, and activating the free content from the dashboard. The explosive Anniversary Regiments of Renown will be playable from August 10th.

