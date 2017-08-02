Overwatch Summer Games Next Week

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new Overwatch developer update video reveals the return of the Summer Games to the multiplayer shooter, saying things will kick off on August 8th, and the festivities will include the return of Lúcioball. This will be a relief to anyone who thought they'd have to wait for the next summer Olympics to earn new skins and goodies. Jeff Kaplan brings us the news along with other future plans, describing all they learned from running the first event last year, and promising the new one will benefit from this experience. The description of the clip has an index of all the topics covered:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 2 August 2017, 10:23.
Chatbear Announcements.