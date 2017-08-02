 
Overwatch Summer Games Next Week

[Aug 02, 2017, 09:54 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new Overwatch developer update video reveals the return of the Summer Games to the multiplayer shooter, saying things will kick off on August 8th, and the festivities will include the return of Lúcioball. This will be a relief to anyone who thought they'd have to wait for the next summer Olympics to earn new skins and goodies. Jeff Kaplan brings us the news along with other future plans, describing all they learned from running the first event last year, and promising the new one will benefit from this experience. The description of the clip has an index of all the topics covered:

The Summer Games return to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 8! Join game director Jeff Kaplan as he discusses what's changed, what's the same, and what you can expect from this year’s event.

00:47 - Will last year's Summer Games items be available again this year?
01:08 - Confirmation that all Summer Games items can be unlocked via credits
01:36 - Summer Games 2017 loot box items teaser
02:31 - Overview of changes coming to credit unlocks for Summer Games 2016 items
03:50 - Lúcioball is back, and it's got a new arena!
04:16 - Discussion of some of the gameplay changes made to Lúcioball from last year
05:11 - Introducing Copa Lúcioball
06:20 - Have fun, and we'll see you August 8!

