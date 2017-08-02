BioShock Remastered macOS Plans

Feral Interactive announces they are bringing BioShock Remastered
to
macOS, saying their port of the shooter update should arrive before the end of
the year. The Windows version of this arrived last
year
along with a remastered edition of BioShock 2, but there's no word on a
macOS version of the sequel remake, at least for now. Here's the plan:
Feral
Interactive today announced that BioShock™ Remastered, a version of the
ground-breaking first-person shooter running in 1080p, will be released for
macOS later this year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the game’s original
release. Originally developed by Irrational Games and published by 2K for
Windows and console, BioShock is set in the decaying underwater city of Rapture,
a darkly imaginative and brilliantly realised gameworld.
Set in an alternative 1960, BioShock Remastered plunges players into Rapture, an
individualistic utopia gone badly wrong. To survive the onslaughts of the city’s
deranged inhabitants, players must rewrite their own genetic codes, and find
creative ways to combine their terrifying new powers with devastating weapons.
With a thought-provoking storyline, BioShock is at once beautiful, thrilling and
frightening, and explores profound ideas about science, politics and human
nature.
“We’re thrilled to bring an enhanced version of BioShock to macOS 10 years after
its original release,” said David Stephen, Managing Director of Feral
Interactive. “The improved graphics make the most of the spectacular art
direction, combining art deco design, science fiction themes, and a horror
sensibility. There’s never been a better time to visit Rapture.”
BioShock Remastered will be available as a full game (not an update) from the
Feral Store, Steam and the Mac App Store.
System requirements and pricing will be confirmed closer to release.