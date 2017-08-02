 
Fall of Light Next Month; New Trailer

[Aug 02, 2017, 09:54 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer for Fall of Light kicks off the Gamescom trailer season with a look at RuneHeads' upcoming story-driven dungeon-crawler. The clip is accompanied by word to expect this for Windows and macOS on September 28th. This blurb came along with the clip:

Help Nyx and his daughter Aether try to find their way along dimly-lit pathways in a fight for every ray of light left in the world. The darkness materializes in front of them in the form of various vicious enemies, deadly traps and intricate puzzles. Only together are they strong enough to overcome their hardships, slash their enemies to pieces and enter the world below – the birthplace of the Shadow threatening to end the Era of Men. But is saving the whole world as important as the life of one old warrior’s daughter?

