Battlestar Galactica Deadlock This Month

Black Lab Games announces an August 31st release date for Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, the upcoming space combat strategy game based on the second version of the sci-fi series. The news is accompanied by a new battle trailer showing off gameplay. The clip kicks off with this explanation of how it was captured, saying, "this video was entirely produced with the autocam replay feature included in the game."
