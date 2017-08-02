 
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Split-screen and Controller Support

[Aug 02, 2017, 09:54 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new Kickstarter update for Divinity: Original Sin 2 has more details in advance of the September 14th launch of Larian Studios' RPG sequel. Word is the PC edition will support both controllers and split-screen co-op play, and this video shows off how this works. Here's more:

Good news everyone! Divinity: Original Sin 2 will have controller support for PC on release! And for those who have been asking, yes, DOS2 does support split screen play with controller support. So you can play co-op with your best friend, fiance, your grandma, your pet chihuahua: you name it! Okay maybe not the chihuahua. They can get bitey. In addition, you can use controllers and split screen to go one step further to play a four player game on two connected PC’s.

