Divinity: Original Sin 2 Split-screen and Controller Support

A new Kickstarter update for Divinity: Original Sin 2 has more details in advance of the September 14th launch of Larian Studios' RPG sequel. Word is the PC edition will support both controllers and split-screen co-op play, and this video shows off how this works. Here's more:
