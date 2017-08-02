SHOPPING TYCOON Next Month

|
DreamsSoftGames announces SHOPPING TYCOON, saying this will come to Steam on September 12th. This is a mogul game that will allow you to operate a shopping mall for fun and profit, though achieving either goal as a real mall owner is apparently harder all the time. This trailer offers a look at the game in action, showing that a successful mall will attract world leaders, which is completely plausible, and YouTubers, which is transparently opportunistic. Here are further details on the glamour this involves:
