Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Next Month

[Aug 01, 2017, 7:14 pm ET] - 7 Comments

ArenaNet announces Path of Fire, an second expansion for Guild Wars 2 coming to the MMORPG on September 22nd. This is already available for pre-purchase on the Guild Wars 2 Online Store in three different flavors. That page also offers loads of details on the add-on as well as this announcement trailer. Here's word:

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire will see players return to the iconic Crystal Desert from the original Guild Wars, and to the northern reaches of Elona, the land of Guild Wars: Nightfall, 250 years on. For veterans of the series or those venturing into the world of Guild Wars 2 for the first time, Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire delivers a vast new region of magic-drenched desert plains, ancient temples and ruins, and beautiful oases.

Balthazar, the human god of war and fire, threatens the Crystal Desert and adjoining kingdom of Elona with his Forged legions. Players saw through the course of Living World Season 3 that Balthazar is determined to hunt Elder Dragons - and now he and his armies have invaded the desert to do just that. Now, Tyria’s fate hangs by a thread as players race to the desert to hunt down the rogue god before he can do any more damage to the delicate balance of magic.

