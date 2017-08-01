Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Next Month

|
ArenaNet announces Path of Fire, an second expansion for Guild Wars 2 coming to the MMORPG on September 22nd. This is already available for pre-purchase on the Guild Wars 2 Online Store in three different flavors. That page also offers loads of details on the add-on as well as this announcement trailer. Here's word:
