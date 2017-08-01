 
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Videos

[Aug 01, 2017, 7:14 pm ET] - Post a Comment

21 Things You Need to Know on Bethesda.net offers what they seem to think are essential details about Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the upcoming continuation of the alternate-history shooter series. Along with their 21 factoids, they include three new videos from the game. These are developer playthroughs called The Reunion, the Roswell Mission Start, and the Zitadelle Boss Battle. Here's how they introduce the whole shooting match:

From the opening moments when a battered BJ Blazkowicz heaves himself into a wheelchair and battles back the Nazi scum that’s infiltrated Eva’s Hammer (the Resistance’s submarine/ base), Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus never lets up. With intense action and an engaging story, the game leads players on a chilling journey through the occupied American Territories. We recently invited media and content creators to play two missions in the game, and they’ve since released their own videos and impressions. Meanwhile, we wanted to share our own full playthrough videos with you. Divided into three parts, these videos take you through “Reunion” (the first mission) and “Roswell” (about halfway through the game). Check them out in the story below.

Naturally, there was a lot to see and do in these two missions – and a lot that you might have missed. So we broke it all down for you, with 21 things you need to know about Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

