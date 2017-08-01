 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Redeemer Released

[Aug 01, 2017, 7:14 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Gambitious Digital Entertainment offers the promised release of Redeemer, which is now available for Windows on Steam. This is a top-down, close-quarters brawler from independent developer Sobaka Studio, and the launch trailer celebrates the news with a look at some redeeming in action. Here's the pitch:

Redeemer’s single-player story follows a former elite operative whose violent past finally catches up with him after years of living in hiding within a remote mountain monastery. Punch, kick, hammer, hack, smash and shoot through countless enemies on a merciless mission for justice against the shadowy corporate forces you once worked for. From hard-hitting stealth takedowns to over-the-top environmental kills, every move bursts with raw energy and visceral sound design.

Sneak around levels undetected to perform silent takedowns, or charge through enemies with reckless fury, using the environment to smash, impale and set foes ablaze. Use unique combat moves to parry, disarm and dismember opponents, then execute the final blow with a collection of bone-crushing fighting strikes, combos and finishers.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Next Month
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Videos
Redeemer Released
Real Farm Sim Announced
X-Morph: Defense This Month
Rapture - World Conquest Released
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
BioWare Montreal team and EA Motive Sitting in a Tree
Secret World Legends Launches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.