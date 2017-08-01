 
Real Farm Sim Announced

[Aug 01, 2017, 7:14 pm ET] - Post a Comment

SOEDESCO announces Real Farm Sim, a farm simulator coming to PCs and consoles later this year. A teaser trailer offers a look at a CGI tractor, and the game's Steam page is now online. The game's announcement says the title refers to how this "gives players the real farming experience," which sounds like a load of manure, but maybe there's dirt and seeds in the boxed version. Dig this description:

Pull on your boots, fire up your tractor, and cultivate success in Real Farm Sim, the most immersive agricultural simulator around. Go from farm hand to agricultural A-list in Career mode, or cultivate the role of an established farmer in Free Mode. Explore a stunning open world, bringing to life the American countryside in native 4K, 60FPS splendour.

Concentrate on crops, livestock, or both, growing your cash and reputation as you go. Acquire land, manage staff, and drive and maintain the most powerful farm vehicles available.

Reap the best prices in the marketplace, but watch your competitors, as their actions (and yours) will affect the economy in real time.

From business challenge to pastural playground, Real Farm Sim cultivates the life, the rewards and the natural beauty of modern agriculture.

  • Dive into a huge, open world presented in sumptuous native 4k
  • Grow from farm hand to agricultural A-list in Career Mode
  • Cultivate the role of an established farmer in Free Mode
  • Sow crops, keep livestock or both, buying and selling in a real time economy
  • Plough straight in with pick-up-and-play controls and a comprehensive tutorial
  • Drive and maintain a massive array of farm vehicles and machinery

