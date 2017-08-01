Real Farm Sim Announced

|
SOEDESCO announces Real Farm Sim, a farm simulator coming to PCs and consoles later this year. A teaser trailer offers a look at a CGI tractor, and the game's Steam page is now online. The game's announcement says the title refers to how this "gives players the real farming experience," which sounds like a load of manure, but maybe there's dirt and seeds in the boxed version. Dig this description:
