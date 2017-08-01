X-Morph: Defense This Month

 
[Aug 01, 2017, 7:14 pm ET] - 2 Comments

EXOR Studios announces an August 30th release date for X-Morph: Defense, their upcoming top-down shooter/tower defense game. This trailer celebrates the news, and here's word:

You are the X-Morph - an alien species that invades Earth to harvest its resources and terraform the surface. Strategize in the build mode by carefully selecting various types of alien towers or throw yourself right into the heat of the battle. Build mazes for incoming enemies in an environment that provides exceptional planning freedom. Tear down buildings and collapse bridges to support your defense or to simply indulge in a spectacle of unprecedented destruction. Possess a range of unique alien weapons and use defense strategies like you've never seen before in this genre.

