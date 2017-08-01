Rapture - World Conquest Released

Rapture - World Conquest is a fast paced real-time strategy game that puts you in the celestial shoes of a jealous god. Guide your followers through the ages and vanquish the unbelievers in the surrounding kingdoms. Send your armies to take over regions and expand your realm.



As your followers rise in numbers their adulation will provide mana allowing you to unleash devastating miracles -- lightning storms, hurricanes, floods and other death from above. Conquer the globe and as the supreme deity you will rapture your people up to heaven and leave your remaining enemies to the apocalypse.