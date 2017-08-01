 
Rapture - World Conquest Released

[Aug 01, 2017, 7:14 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers the release of Rapture - World Conquest, the Windows and macOS editions of this casual strategy game originally for mobile devices. The game "puts you in the celestial shoes of a jealous god" (they have orthopedic celestial shoes for old folks), giving a truly global view of the conflict. Here's a trailer, and here are some details:

Rapture - World Conquest is a fast paced real-time strategy game that puts you in the celestial shoes of a jealous god. Guide your followers through the ages and vanquish the unbelievers in the surrounding kingdoms. Send your armies to take over regions and expand your realm.

As your followers rise in numbers their adulation will provide mana allowing you to unleash devastating miracles -- lightning storms, hurricanes, floods and other death from above. Conquer the globe and as the supreme deity you will rapture your people up to heaven and leave your remaining enemies to the apocalypse.

