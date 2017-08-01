BioWare Montreal team and EA Motive Sitting in a Tree

Previous reports noted a statement made by CFO Blake Jorgensen during the quarterly EA conference call (transcript here), where he stated that the BioWare Montreal team and the EA Motive team are now in the same studio together.

“We’re building out a new studio in Montreal, as we’ve told everyone. And we’ve hired over 100 people into that studio that are brand-new to EA. This is to build the new IP around Jade Raymond’s team that she’s been building. I was in that studio last month. And it’s a wonderful new addition to our team. And we brought our BioWare Montreal team into that same facility. So they now all sit in one new studio together,” stated Jorgensen.

An official EA spokesperson informed us that the statement is indeed true, and the two teams will be merging.