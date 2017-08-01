 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

BioWare Montreal team and EA Motive Sitting in a Tree

[Aug 01, 2017, 09:07 am ET] - 6 Comments

TechRaptor has a follow-up to the Q1 2018 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Call where EA indicated the BioWare Montreal team and EA Motive were being merged into a single unit. Here's a portion covering EA's original comments on the topic as well as the answer to a specific question on the topic:

Previous reports noted a statement made by CFO Blake Jorgensen during the quarterly EA conference call (transcript here), where he stated that the BioWare Montreal team and the EA Motive team are now in the same studio together.

“We’re building out a new studio in Montreal, as we’ve told everyone. And we’ve hired over 100 people into that studio that are brand-new to EA. This is to build the new IP around Jade Raymond’s team that she’s been building. I was in that studio last month. And it’s a wonderful new addition to our team. And we brought our BioWare Montreal team into that same facility. So they now all sit in one new studio together,” stated Jorgensen.

An official EA spokesperson informed us that the statement is indeed true, and the two teams will be merging.

“The teams in EA Worldwide Studios are packed with talent, and more than ever, we’re driving collaboration between studios on key projects. With multiple major projects in development in Montreal, we are merging BioWare Montreal with Motive Studios. This is an ongoing process, but there are many exciting roles and opportunities for everyone on the team.”

BioWare continues its work on new titles – including the highly-anticipated game, Anthem. What’s coming next for BioWare is very exciting, and we’re thrilled to have Casey Hudson returning to lead the studios in Edmonton and Austin.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
BioWare Montreal team and EA Motive Sitting in a Tree
Secret World Legends Launches
New SteelSeries Mice Boast 1-to-1 Sensors
BULLET SOUL INFINITE BURST Bursts onto Steam
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Star Citizen Alpha 3.0 Delayed
Gunheart Launches
Wonfourn Announced
Agents of MAYHEM Trailer
Hellblade Video Teaser 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.