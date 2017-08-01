BioWare Montreal team and EA Motive Sitting in a Tree

TechRaptor
has a follow-up to the
Q1 2018 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Call
where EA indicated the BioWare
Montreal team and EA Motive were being merged into a single unit. Here's a
portion covering EA's original comments on the topic as well as the answer to a
specific question on the topic:
Previous reports noted a statement made
by CFO Blake Jorgensen during the quarterly EA conference call (transcript
here), where he stated that the BioWare Montreal team and the EA Motive team are
now in the same studio together.
“We’re building out a new studio in Montreal, as we’ve told everyone.
And we’ve hired over 100 people into that studio that are brand-new to EA.
This is to build the new IP around Jade Raymond’s team that she’s been
building. I was in that studio last month. And it’s a wonderful new addition
to our team. And we brought our BioWare Montreal team into that same
facility. So they now all sit in one new studio together,” stated Jorgensen.
An official EA spokesperson informed us that the statement is indeed true, and
the two teams will be merging.
“The teams in EA Worldwide Studios are packed with talent, and more
than ever, we’re driving collaboration between studios on key projects. With
multiple major projects in development in Montreal, we are merging BioWare
Montreal with Motive Studios. This is an ongoing process, but there are many
exciting roles and opportunities for everyone on the team.”
BioWare continues its work on new titles – including the highly-anticipated
game, Anthem. What’s coming next for BioWare is very exciting, and we’re
thrilled to have Casey Hudson returning to lead the studios in Edmonton and
Austin.”