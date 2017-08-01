Secret World Legends Launches

The darkest secrets of our world are yours to discover now! After a successful early launch in Funcom’s own channels, the shared-world Action RPG Secret World Legends™ is now available on Steam fully free to play. Reimagined and reborn from Funcom’s acclaimed massively multiplayer online game The Secret World, Secret World Legends features well over 100 hours of story-driven content that can be explored in entirety alone or team up with friends in a seamless online experience. It features a revamped combat system, stronger progression structures, streamlines quest flow, improved visuals and UI, and many other important enhancements.



“The initial reception of the relaunch has been very positive and the early launch has exceeded our expectations,” says Funcom CEO Rui Casais. “It has been years since we last saw a surge in player activity like this in the Secret World universe, and we are very encouraged by the positive feedback we have received from players both old and new. Launching early in our own channels has created a solid foundation for us to build upon as we now launch on Steam and prepare to roll out a series of updates and content to the game in the months to come. Relaunching Secret World Legends was all about giving the game a new lease on life, and we are thrilled to be able to say that we have succeeded in that goal. The future looks very promising for Secret World Legends.”