New SteelSeries Mice Boast 1-to-1 Sensors

The TrueMove3 Sensor – The First True Esports Sensor

The TrueMove3 is a 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical sensor that SteelSeries built with sensor industry leader, PixArt. Its ultra-low-latency, rapid-response tracking delivers the most natural and accurate mouse movement. Unlike other mouse sensors bogged down with inefficient jitter reduction and tracking latency, TrueMove3’s 1-to-1 tracking from 100 to 3,500 CPI delivers true esports performance. No other gaming mouse in the world has ever offered this.



From 3,500 to 12,000 CPI the TrueMove3 uses new, advanced jitter reduction to deliver natural mouse movement without slowing down response time. The custom-engineered TrueMove3 SROM dramatically reduces response time and greatly increases accuracy.



Thanks to the exclusive collaboration with PixArt, the TrueMove3 is the first sensor of its kind and is only available in the Sensei 310 and Rival 310.

SteelSeries announces new Sensei 310 and Rival 310 gaming mice, saying these offer the industry's first one-to-one eSports mouse sensor. What's that mean? I don't know, Johnny, but I do know that this is how they explain the news, where they both knock the "inefficient jitter reduction" of their competition, and praise their own "advanced jitter reduction":