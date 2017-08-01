 
BULLET SOUL INFINITE BURST Bursts onto Steam

[Aug 01, 2017, 09:07 am ET] - 2 Comments

Steam now offers BULLET SOUL INFINITE BURST - バレットソウル - インフィニットバースト, now with more burst, and, of course, more kanji that we can't read. Here's a trailer and here's word:

Bullet Soul is back with a new recipe: Burst! The same aggressive, bullet-cancelling gameplay, flashy pyrotechnics and addictive action, but now with refined level design, more modes and more destruction! Shooting fans of all abilities, it's time to welcome back the true spirit of Japanese shooting games!

