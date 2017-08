Out of the Blue

Is it really August already? The reason I'm extra thrown by turning another page on the calendar is because we first decided we are moving in January, so at this point every month that passes seems another indictment of how slowly we are progressing in fixing up and packing up our home. We're closer to being done than ever before, but I honestly thought we'd have been moved by now, and that's obviously not what happened. Oh well, once it's all done, the delays won't seem important, but it's a little distressing at this point.R.I.P.: Jeanne Moreau Helped Define the New Wave, and Went Beyond