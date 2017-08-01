Out of the Blue

 
[Aug 01, 2017, 09:06 am ET] - 11 Comments

Is it really August already? The reason I'm extra thrown by turning another page on the calendar is because we first decided we are moving in January, so at this point every month that passes seems another indictment of how slowly we are progressing in fixing up and packing up our home. We're closer to being done than ever before, but I honestly thought we'd have been moved by now, and that's obviously not what happened. Oh well, once it's all done, the delays won't seem important, but it's a little distressing at this point.

R.I.P.: Jeanne Moreau Helped Define the New Wave, and Went Beyond.

Moving Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Dank Tomb.
Link: Adam Savage meets makers of cool costumes for kids in wheelchairs.
Stories: Man’s quest for bigger penis turns deadly.
Neil Armstrong's Solid Gold Moon Lander Replica Stolen From Museum.
Science: Kitchen sponges are festering germ dens—and sanitizing them doesn’t help.
Lyme Action Network warns against outdated treatment guidelines.
We only have a 5 percent chance of avoiding ‘dangerous’ global warming, study finds.
Media: John Oliver - Alex Jones (NSFW).
Impatient Truck Driver encounters Karma.
Hawk Raised by Eagles Is Starting to Act Like One.

