A new version 3.0
Production Schedule Report on the Roberts Space Industries website
has word
that the release of Star Citizen
alpha 3.0 is delayed until September
(thanks
PC Gamer
). They blame this on stability issues and work on a new patching
system, saying: "Because of this we have pushed back the Evocati and subsequent
date ranges to reflect the additional time needed to get Star Citizen Alpha 3.0
ready for prime time."
This post
sheds more light on progress on the long-in-development space
game. Here are a few points:
- We’ve pushed far past the technological boundaries
that were previously considered impossible to build the foundation of the
Star Citizen universe. Working on 3.0 has certainly introduced variables and
challenges that we could never have anticipated, and these just do not
always cater to a tidy date on a calendar.
- As gamers, we are conditioned to consider all
dates as static points in time that we can wrap our heads around and plan
for in advance. The nature of this project does not neatly fit into that
mold due to the complexity of what we’re building, and with what we learn
about what's possible and needed along the way. These date ranges are
dynamic according to the challenges presented to us at that time, and we
actively maintain that to keep you up to date.
- The scope of 3.0 is not insignificant, as Chris
discussed in
https://robertsspaceindustries.com/comm-link//15842-Letter-From-The-Chairman-The-Road-Ahead.
It introduces a level of tech and infrastructure that’s an order of
magnitude larger and more complex than all of our previous versions
combined. There are thousands of new assets, millions of entities to manage,
new UI, new features, multiple new backend services, etc. all being
introduced in 3.0.
- Integrating all of this has revealed to be MUCH
more of a bug fixing project than anticipated, which obviously reshapes
those estimates and changes those dates. Hammering in a level of polish that
we’ve not aimed for before requires an additional adjustment of dates.
- There’s certainly no malice behind it, and anyone
who makes that claim is providing an uninformed opinion. Ask any project
manager or developer who worked on sophisticated software or has been
involved on a complex project with lots of dependencies and moving parts.
They'll gladly share how challenging a task of estimates can be.