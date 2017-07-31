Gunheart Launches

Gunheart is a co-op shooter built from the ground up for virtual reality. Players inhabit robotic bounty hunters trying to make a buck at the edge of the galaxy blasting aliens, exploring exotic locations and raking in cash to upgrade their rig. Along the way, players will master a large arsenal of weapons and unlock abilities that will reward them for working as a team.



Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Gunheart combines the fun of summer sci-fi blockbuster movies with the polished genre-defining gameplay of Gears of War and Halo. Gunheart embraces a variety of play styles and is armed with full suite of locomotion options, allowing players to teleport or strafe across the field and play Room scale, standing, or seated. Full cross-play is also supported between Oculus Touch and HTC Vive.



Drifter will be working closely with players to guide Gunheart’s continued development. Over the next several months, the team will be incorporating additional game modes, new weapon types, and of course new enemies to battle against, all based on player feedback. On the competitive side, the team will also be adding support for spectating, streaming, leaderboards, and unique unlocks for players.