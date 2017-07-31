 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Gunheart Launches

[Jul 31, 2017, 8:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Drifter Entertainment announces the launch of Gunheart, a co-op shooter they say is built from the ground up for virtual reality. This is available through the official website and Steam, and it requires either a Rift or Vive head-mounted display. The launch trailer offers a look at the game, and here is word:

Gunheart is a co-op shooter built from the ground up for virtual reality. Players inhabit robotic bounty hunters trying to make a buck at the edge of the galaxy blasting aliens, exploring exotic locations and raking in cash to upgrade their rig. Along the way, players will master a large arsenal of weapons and unlock abilities that will reward them for working as a team.

Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Gunheart combines the fun of summer sci-fi blockbuster movies with the polished genre-defining gameplay of Gears of War and Halo. Gunheart embraces a variety of play styles and is armed with full suite of locomotion options, allowing players to teleport or strafe across the field and play Room scale, standing, or seated. Full cross-play is also supported between Oculus Touch and HTC Vive.

Drifter will be working closely with players to guide Gunheart’s continued development. Over the next several months, the team will be incorporating additional game modes, new weapon types, and of course new enemies to battle against, all based on player feedback. On the competitive side, the team will also be adding support for spectating, streaming, leaderboards, and unique unlocks for players.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Star Citizen Alpha 3.0 Delayed
Gunheart Launches
Wonfourn Announced
Agents of MAYHEM Trailer
Hellblade Video Teaser
On Sale
Evening Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Descent: Underground Demo
AMD Vega Graphics Cards and New CPUs Revealed
ARK Gold; Full Release Delayed
Civilization VI Summer Patch 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.