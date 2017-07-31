Wonfourn Announced

|
Developer/publisher EnsenaSoft announces Wonfourn, a strategic virtual reality adventure set in medieval times coming to Steam in November. Word is the game will support Vive and Rift headsets, but there's no indication whether this will also be playable on a traditional monitor. Here is a first trailer from the game, and here are the details:
