 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Wonfourn Announced

[Jul 31, 2017, 8:53 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Developer/publisher EnsenaSoft announces Wonfourn, a strategic virtual reality adventure set in medieval times coming to Steam in November. Word is the game will support Vive and Rift headsets, but there's no indication whether this will also be playable on a traditional monitor. Here is a first trailer from the game, and here are the details:

Wonfourn challenges you to fulfill your destiny by embarking on a grand adventure seeking fame, fortune and glory. The firstborn chosen child from each of the games 6 nations have come of age and must prove their worth in an epic quest of survival. Set sail and explore 36 islands, each with its own challenges and surprises. Protect your kingdom with your life! Master the trades of archery, sword fighting and jousting in glorious VR. Trade goods between islands, discover and exploit trading routes, and watch out for bands of pirates seeking your loot. Control the battle from the deck of your ship and feel the canons roar as you sink your opponent. Cross the ocean seeking rumored riches and spend your fortune on weaponry needed for battle. Defeat is not an option!

KEY FEATURES

  • 36 islands to explore
  • 6 nations to play
  • Exciting quests
  • Merchant trading
  • Pirates and sea battles
  • Jousting, sword fighting and archery
  • Blacksmith’s Forge

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Star Citizen Alpha 3.0 Delayed
Gunheart Launches
Wonfourn Announced
Agents of MAYHEM Trailer
Hellblade Video Teaser
On Sale
Evening Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Descent: Underground Demo
AMD Vega Graphics Cards and New CPUs Revealed
ARK Gold; Full Release Delayed
Civilization VI Summer Patch 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.