Agents of MAYHEM Trailer

[Jul 31, 2017, 8:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Agents of MAYHEM shows off what they call "carnage a trois," showing off a trio of agents, and the carnage they bring to MAYHEM, or is it vice versa? Turns out it's Mayhem Monday, and I didn't even buy cards:

It’s Mayhem Monday, Agents, and it’s time to meet Persephone’s final squad of agents, Carnage a Trois.

Ex-US Army Drill Sergeant and master tactician Braddock comes from a long line of military lifers. Nobody knows the LEGION grunts better than Braddock; she trained most of them before they were recruited away by LEGION. This discovery led Braddock to leave the beloved Corps and join MAYHEM, where she uses her trademark cigar to mark the target for laser mortar strikes that obliterate her enemies.

Next up is Yeti, an elite Russian soldier who took part in a super-secret “cold-warrior” program designed to create super soldiers to fight the threat of LEGION. Most were driven mad, but Yeti survived, escaped and joined MAYHEM. Saints Row fans will recognize Yeti’s stature and intelligence; he was formerly Oleg.

Our final Carnage a Trois member is everyone’s favorite roller derby girl, Daisy. Bold and brash with no filter, Daisy is one of the best heavy weapons experts around. She's a tough anchor for any squad with quick movements, thanks to her derby-fueled finesse and powered skates. She uses her massive minigun to spray the battlefield, killing everything in sight.

Welcome the Carnage a Trois; sadistic, brutal and completely destructive.

