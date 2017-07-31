Hellblade Video Teaser

|
This trailer is a teaser for "Senua's Psychosis," a 25-minute feature that will be included with next week's release of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Why do we want to watch this? Because it covers their "collaboration with neuroscientists and people with lived experience of psychosis." So we ask again, why do we want to watch this? Here's their accompanying refresher on the game:
