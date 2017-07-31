Hellblade Video Teaser

From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness.



Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.



Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind.



Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is available for pre-order now. Those pre-ordering on PlayStation 4 will receive an exclusive Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Dynamic Theme that depicts the iconic burning tree scene from the game. Those pre-ordering on PC will receive an exclusive digital comic short, Hellblade: Senua’s Song.