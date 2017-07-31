 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Hellblade Video Teaser

[Jul 31, 2017, 8:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

This trailer is a teaser for "Senua's Psychosis," a 25-minute feature that will be included with next week's release of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Why do we want to watch this? Because it covers their "collaboration with neuroscientists and people with lived experience of psychosis." So we ask again, why do we want to watch this? Here's their accompanying refresher on the game:

From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness.

Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.

Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is available for pre-order now. Those pre-ordering on PlayStation 4 will receive an exclusive Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Dynamic Theme that depicts the iconic burning tree scene from the game. Those pre-ordering on PC will receive an exclusive digital comic short, Hellblade: Senua’s Song.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Star Citizen Alpha 3.0 Delayed
Gunheart Launches
Wonfourn Announced
Agents of MAYHEM Trailer
Hellblade Video Teaser
On Sale
Evening Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Descent: Underground Demo
AMD Vega Graphics Cards and New CPUs Revealed
ARK Gold; Full Release Delayed
Civilization VI Summer Patch 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.