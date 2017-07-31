Descent: Underground Demo

Descendent Studios now offers a free playable multiplayer demo of Descent: Underground,
their upcoming prequel/reboot for Descent, the old school 6DoF shooter. This is offered
through
BrightLocker, and they warn that this is for a limited time only. Here's a
summer 2017 trailer
showing things off, and here are the details:
Descendent
Studios released an exclusive FREE demo download of their upcoming game
Descent: Underground, a reboot of the classic full-freedom shooter, Descent. The
developers partnered with BrightLocker,
makers of an innovative new platform for game discovery, community interaction
and funding that bridges the connection between game developers and players in
ways not seen before in the industry.
“We believe strongly that the future of gaming is developers connecting directly
with gamers,” said Descendent CEO Eric “Wingman” Peterson. “We are super excited
to offer this first free taste of Descent’s future through a great community
like BrightLocker.”
This multiplayer demo is available only on
BrightLocker.com for a limited time. Players can try out all of the
multiplayer competitive and cooperative game modes, among them a hoard-style
“Corporate War” team mode, a challenging “Survival” mode, and a tongue-in-cheek
capture-the-flag mode called “Miner Mayhem”. Single-player “Survival” and “Vs.
Bots” modes allow practice play in advance of the upcoming storyline campaign.