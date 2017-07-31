 
AMD Vega Graphics Cards and New CPUs Revealed

[Jul 31, 2017, 10:11 am ET] - 24 Comments

AMD reveals their Radeon RX Vega 64 and Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics cards, a new attack on the enthusiast gaming segment expected next month. They've also unveiled new 1950X, 1920X, and 1900X CPUs as the high end of their new Threadripper line. To accompany the news, there are updated drivers on the AMD Drivers page. There are articles discussing the specifications and pricing of these new products on various outlets, so you can learn more about the new CPUs on the AMD website, AnandTech, PC Perspective, and The Tech Report. And there are write-ups of the new graphics cards on AnandTech, Ars Technica, Engadget, ExtremeTech, PC Gamer, PCGamesN, PC Perspective, PC World, techPowerUp, The Tech Report, TweakTown, and The Verge. AMD's page for the new cards has official details along with an Introducing Radeon RX Vega video. Here's a summary of what to expect from the new graphics cards courtesy of PC World:

After months of anticipation, AMD on Sunday finally unveiled its Vega gaming GPU lineup that it expects will put the company back into the high-end graphics card game. Here are the details on Radeon RX Vega 64 and Radeon RX Vega 56.

  • The $499 Radeon RX Vega 64 will feature 64 compute units, 4,096 stream processors, and 8GB of advanced HBM2 memory with 484GBps of bandwidth. It will run at 1,247MHz base clock with a boost clock of 1,546MHz. The card is rated at 12.66 TFLOPS of performance.
  • The Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled Edition will feature 64 compute units, 4,096 stream processors, and 8GB of HBM2 with 484GBps of bandwidth. However, thanks to its liquid cooling, AMD will increase the base clock to 1,406MHz and its boost clock to 1,677MHz. The higher clock speed also ups its floating point performance to 13.7 TFLOPS. Although only included as part of a “pack” (details below), the card essentially costs $699.
  • The $399 Radeon RX Vega 56 will feature 56 compute units, 3,584 stream processors, 8GB of HBM2 RAM with 410GBps of bandwidth, and will run at a 1,156MHz base clock and 1,471 boost clock. It’s rated at 10.5 TFLOPS.

Although functionally no different than the black plastic-shrouded Radeon RX Vega 64, AMD will also offer a Radeon RX Vega 64 Limited Edition with a brushed aluminum shell. The Limited Edition will be shipped to initial buyers until they run out. AMD wouldn’t say how many Limited Edition versions it produced, but said it wasn’t being “chintzy,” so most early buyers should expect to get them.

AMD Vega Graphics Cards and New CPUs Revealed
