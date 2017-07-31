AMD Vega Graphics Cards and New CPUs Revealed

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
AMD reveals their Radeon RX Vega 64 and Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics cards, a new attack on the enthusiast gaming segment expected next month. They've also unveiled new 1950X, 1920X, and 1900X CPUs as the high end of their new Threadripper line. To accompany the news, there are updated drivers on the AMD Drivers page. There are articles discussing the specifications and pricing of these new products on various outlets, so you can learn more about the new CPUs on the AMD website, AnandTech, PC Perspective, and The Tech Report. And there are write-ups of the new graphics cards on AnandTech, Ars Technica, Engadget, ExtremeTech, PC Gamer, PCGamesN, PC Perspective, PC World, techPowerUp, The Tech Report, TweakTown, and The Verge. AMD's page for the new cards has official details along with an Introducing Radeon RX Vega video. Here's a summary of what to expect from the new graphics cards courtesy of PC World:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 31 July 2017, 18:36.
Chatbear Announcements.