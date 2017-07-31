ARK Gold; Full Release Delayed

The ARK website
announces the new official release date for ARK: Survival
Evolved
is now August 29th, attributing the setback to it taking longer than
expected to produce a gold master. They outline changes we can expect from the
early access, which includes a drastic increase in the size of the world, and a
Ragnarok DLC pack, which will be free. Here are the details:
We've got
some critical news to share with you all today; it's going to be a roller
coaster of emotions as there's a bit of disappointing news, but worry not as
you've got a lot to look forward to as well!
Let's address the mammoth in the room. Official Release. As of today, ARK has
completed its Gold Master and certification for retail release. This process
took a little longer than expected and as a result, our release date has been
pushed back to August the 29th. We're deeply apologetic for those who were
negatively affected by the delay; it sucks, it wasn't what we had wanted, nor
planned but where we currently stand. We wanted to address this sooner but did
not want to make any statements until we were completely sure of what was going
to happen.
Now you're probably wondering what this means for the next few weeks and how
does it change our current plans?
Free DLC: Ragnarok
Ragnarok's new release date on console and upcoming PC update will now also be
the 29th of August. This extended time will allow further development of the map
and you guys can expect a gigantic update, even bigger than we initially
thought.
On the date of release, the overground of the world will increase by
approximately one quarter, which is near-enough a 'The Island-sized' expansion;
the update will feature new biomes, a coastal Wyvern canyon, an epic boss
encounter, new engrams, and something secret the Ragnarok team are cooking up!
We will also be adding their custom creatures to our main game, which will allow
players to transfer them via the CrossARK system, so you'll be able to bring
over your Ice Wyverns to The Island, The Center, and Scorched Earth!