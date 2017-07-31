 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

ARK Gold; Full Release Delayed

[Jul 31, 2017, 10:11 am ET] - 7 Comments

The ARK website announces the new official release date for ARK: Survival Evolved is now August 29th, attributing the setback to it taking longer than expected to produce a gold master. They outline changes we can expect from the early access, which includes a drastic increase in the size of the world, and a Ragnarok DLC pack, which will be free. Here are the details:

We've got some critical news to share with you all today; it's going to be a roller coaster of emotions as there's a bit of disappointing news, but worry not as you've got a lot to look forward to as well!

Let's address the mammoth in the room. Official Release. As of today, ARK has completed its Gold Master and certification for retail release. This process took a little longer than expected and as a result, our release date has been pushed back to August the 29th. We're deeply apologetic for those who were negatively affected by the delay; it sucks, it wasn't what we had wanted, nor planned but where we currently stand. We wanted to address this sooner but did not want to make any statements until we were completely sure of what was going to happen.

Now you're probably wondering what this means for the next few weeks and how does it change our current plans?

Free DLC: Ragnarok

Ragnarok's new release date on console and upcoming PC update will now also be the 29th of August. This extended time will allow further development of the map and you guys can expect a gigantic update, even bigger than we initially thought.

On the date of release, the overground of the world will increase by approximately one quarter, which is near-enough a 'The Island-sized' expansion; the update will feature new biomes, a coastal Wyvern canyon, an epic boss encounter, new engrams, and something secret the Ragnarok team are cooking up! We will also be adding their custom creatures to our main game, which will allow players to transfer them via the CrossARK system, so you'll be able to bring over your Ice Wyverns to The Island, The Center, and Scorched Earth!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Descent: Underground Demo
AMD Vega Graphics Cards and New CPUs Revealed
ARK Gold; Full Release Delayed
Civilization VI Summer Patch
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Sunday Interviews
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.