

Civilization VI Summer Patch Civilization VI, updating the turn-based strategy sequel with new content. This is now available for Windows, and coming soon to Linux and macOS. Here's word: The Summer 2017 update for Civilization VI is available now for PC players and coming soon for Mac and Linux. There’s one new feature, in particular, that a number of you have been asking for: A restart button to regenerate the map using your current game settings, and the ability to save game configuration settings for future games. In addition, there are balance changes to District costs, some civ-specific adjustments, and a warning when your cities can bombard nearby enemy units. A complete list of the changes is below: Nubia Civ Unique Ability: +50% Production toward Ranged units. All Ranged units earn promotions 50% faster. Mines over strategic resources are +1 Production. Mines over bonus and luxury resources are +2 Gold.

Queen Amanitore Unique Ability: Kandake of Meroë - +20% Production on all districts rising to +40% if the city contains a Nubian Pyramid adjacent to the City Center.

Pitati Archer: Replaces the Archer. Stronger than the Archer with +1 Movement.

Nubian Pyramid: Improvement. +1 Faith. Receives additional yields from adjacent districts. +1 Food if adjacent to a city center. For all other districts that award adjacency bonuses: +1 of the appropriate yield if that district is adjacent. Desert, Desert Hills, Floodplains.

Jebel Barkal Wonder

Unlocked at Iron Working. Awards 2 free Iron and +4 Faith to Cities within 6 tiles.

‘Gifts of the Nile’ Scenario

The Nile River is the life-blood of not one ancient civilization, but two: Egypt and Nubia. Although these neighbors and trade partners shared a common river valley and supreme deity (Amun) they were often in direct competition if not outright war. In this head-to-head competitive scenario, you will take the role of one of these powers to see who can truly become the most worthy disciple of the great god Amun by being the first player to create 7 Temples in his honor.

Added Restart button to regenerate the map

Added the saving of game setup configurations to reuse when starting future games [GENERAL BALANCE CHANGES] Reduced the cost of the Aqueduct by 30%, and Sewers by 50%

Reduced cost of all other districts by 10%

Increased the discount for districts you have less of from 25% to 40%

Increased costs of district buildings by 10% (except Aerodrome buildings), and increased per settler cost bump by 50%

Reduced cost of all spies by 25%

The Hanging Gardens now provides +2 Housing in city it is built

Walls now provide Tourism, and do not have Maintenance

Battering Ram and Siege Tower now upgrade to the Medic support unit, and no longer are functional against a city with Urban Defenses

Gave St George an additional Charge

Updated Monarchy's Medieval Wall bonus to: "+50% Production toward defensive buildings. +1 Housing for each level of wall."

Proselytizer Apostle Promotion only evicts 75% of existing pressure of other religions, not 100%.

Press Gangs will now unlock with Exploration and Native Conquest with Colonialism.

Increased Anti-Air strength values by 5 across the board. Increased Destroyer AA strength to match other units of the same era.

Balance Change to Archer (cost +10) and Maryannu Chariot Archer (cost -20, combat +2, ranged strength +2)

Increased cost to repair city outer defenses

Moved “Urban Defenses” from Civil Engineering to Steel [CIV & LEADER SPECIFIC BALANCE CHANGES] Norway Thunderbolt of the North gains +50% production of naval melee units

Stave Church gains +1 Production for all Coastal resources in the city Spain Treasure Fleet civ ability has its gold for intercontinental trade boosted from +4 to +6.

Mission: increase from +1 Science to +2 Science if next to a Campus.



Scythia’s heal down from 50 to 30.

Kongo: 50% more Great People points rather than double.

Greece: Award an envoy whenever they complete an Acropolis.

France: Catherine’s Flying Squadron now awards a free Spy when the extra capacity is earned at Castles. All spies start as Agents with a free promotion. [MAP GENERATION] Aluminum may now appear on Plains

Increased Lake generation

Updated Bonus and Strategic Sea resource generation

Fixed river generation on Inland Sea maps [UI ENHANCEMENTS] Combat Preview UI has received multiple improvements

The Civilopedia now shows the number of spies/envoys granted by a civic

Multi-turn unit movement paths shown when unit reselected

Add Relationships tab to city state Intel Reports which displays that city state's at war status with other civs and city states

A popup box is now used to modify deal item values

Added leader dialog for Gifts and Demands

Scenarios no longer display extraneous UI screens

Reports now displays great works, adjacency, and districts information

Trade Route chooser automatically selects previously completed trade route

Additional improvements to the Trade Route chooser

Added a turn blocker notification when city ranged attack is available

Tech and Civic Boosts now additionally appear in the notification panel above the turn advancer.

A Toggle Strategic View keybinding has been added [DIPLOMACY ENHANCEMENTS] Added tooltips explaining why you can or cannot declare each kind of war or undertake another diplomatic action.

“Are you sure you want to denounce?” confirmation added

Liberation changes:

- Liberating cities can now occur even if you got the city in a deal (peace deals are the most common case of this).

- A case where the Persian player didn't see "(cede)" or "(return)" besides cities on the peace deal screen has been fixed.

- When you liberate a city-state your military units are only kicked back from the first ring of hexes around the city; you aren't ejected from their territory entirely. [AI TUNING] Improved AI ability to move great works around to get theming

AI will now better handle air attacks

- Bombers will attack Districts, Improvements, and then Units in that preference

- Fighters will prefer to attack other air units

Improved desire to pillage cities

Improved city planning with regard to adjacency bonuses

During city attacks, concentrate unit attacks on more threatening units rather than spreading out

Fixed a bug that resulted in the AI overestimating the value of demand tribute

Adjust AI acceptance of embassies to be a bit more like what they already do for delegations

Specifically, they probably will reject it if they're unfriendly, will accept at neutral unless they have any other reason against it (close balance) and will generally accept it at friendly unless they have a strong reason against.

In evaluating deals, the AI will mark elements that are unacceptable at any price, and expose that to the player

Improve ability to utilize city-states, beyond just suzerainty

As a player approaches victory, AI will become less friendly and more aggressive [MULTIPLAYER] Improved stability after receiving a multiplayer join error

Fixed unnecessary host migration when exiting a LAN game

Fixed an occasional hang during wars in dynamic turn mode

Miscellaneous UI fixes and stability improvements [BUG FIXES] Fixed an issue where plot tooltips would show when we didn’t want them to

Fixed multiple issues with Air combat

City Banners were not reacting to population changed events

Barbarian camp art will now update as the game progresses into later eras

Fixed an issue where pillaged improvements lost their pantheon bonuses forever

District repair costs now computed properly based on both game speed and start era. Will always be 25% of the cost of creating a new district of that type.

Correct Alexander’s “To the World’s End” healing ability so it only triggers if the city has a COMPLETED wonder in it.

Wonders should always be repairable after they have been hit by a nuclear blast

Fixed issues with Reports screen totals not adding correctly

