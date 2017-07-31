Civilization VI Summer Patch

The
Civilization website
has details on a big new summer 2017 update for
Civilization VI
, updating the turn-based strategy sequel with new content.
This is now available for Windows, and coming soon to Linux and macOS. Here's
word:
The Summer 2017 update for Civilization VI is available now for PC
players and coming soon for Mac and Linux. There’s one new feature, in
particular, that a number of you have been asking for: A restart button to
regenerate the map using your current game settings, and the ability to save
game configuration settings for future games. In addition, there are balance
changes to District costs, some civ-specific adjustments, and a warning when
your cities can bombard nearby enemy units. A complete list of the changes is
below:
Nubia
- Civ Unique Ability: +50% Production toward Ranged
units. All Ranged units earn promotions 50% faster. Mines over strategic
resources are +1 Production. Mines over bonus and luxury resources are +2
Gold.
- Queen Amanitore Unique Ability: Kandake of Meroë -
+20% Production on all districts rising to +40% if the city contains a
Nubian Pyramid adjacent to the City Center.
- Pitati Archer: Replaces the Archer. Stronger than
the Archer with +1 Movement.
- Nubian Pyramid: Improvement. +1 Faith. Receives
additional yields from adjacent districts. +1 Food if adjacent to a city
center. For all other districts that award adjacency bonuses: +1 of the
appropriate yield if that district is adjacent. Desert, Desert Hills,
Floodplains.
- Jebel Barkal Wonder
- Unlocked at Iron Working. Awards 2 free Iron and
+4 Faith to Cities within 6 tiles.
‘Gifts of the Nile’ Scenario
The Nile River is the life-blood of not one ancient civilization, but two:
Egypt and Nubia. Although these neighbors and trade partners shared a common
river valley and supreme deity (Amun) they were often in direct competition
if not outright war. In this head-to-head competitive scenario, you will
take the role of one of these powers to see who can truly become the most
worthy disciple of the great god Amun by being the first player to create 7
Temples in his honor.
- Added Restart button to regenerate the map
- Added the saving of game setup configurations to
reuse when starting future games
[GENERAL BALANCE CHANGES]
- Reduced the cost of the Aqueduct by 30%, and
Sewers by 50%
- Reduced cost of all other districts by 10%
- Increased the discount for districts you have less
of from 25% to 40%
- Increased costs of district buildings by 10%
(except Aerodrome buildings), and increased per settler cost bump by 50%
- Reduced cost of all spies by 25%
- The Hanging Gardens now provides +2 Housing in
city it is built
- Walls now provide Tourism, and do not have
Maintenance
- Battering Ram and Siege Tower now upgrade to the
Medic support unit, and no longer are functional against a city with Urban
Defenses
- Gave St George an additional Charge
- Updated Monarchy's Medieval Wall bonus to: "+50%
Production toward defensive buildings. +1 Housing for each level of wall."
- Proselytizer Apostle Promotion only evicts 75% of
existing pressure of other religions, not 100%.
- Press Gangs will now unlock with Exploration and
Native Conquest with Colonialism.
- Increased Anti-Air strength values by 5 across the
board. Increased Destroyer AA strength to match other units of the same era.
- Balance Change to Archer (cost +10) and Maryannu
Chariot Archer (cost -20, combat +2, ranged strength +2)
- Increased cost to repair city outer defenses
- Moved “Urban Defenses” from Civil Engineering to
Steel
[CIV & LEADER SPECIFIC BALANCE CHANGES]
Norway
- Thunderbolt of the North gains +50% production of
naval melee units
- Stave Church gains +1 Production for all Coastal
resources in the city
Spain
- Treasure Fleet civ ability has its gold for
intercontinental trade boosted from +4 to +6.
- Mission: increase from +1 Science to +2 Science if
next to a Campus.
- Scythia’s heal down from 50 to 30.
- Kongo: 50% more Great People points rather than
double.
- Greece: Award an envoy whenever they complete an
Acropolis.
- France: Catherine’s Flying Squadron now awards a
free Spy when the extra capacity is earned at Castles. All spies start as
Agents with a free promotion.
[MAP GENERATION]
- Aluminum may now appear on Plains
- Increased Lake generation
- Updated Bonus and Strategic Sea resource
generation
- Fixed river generation on Inland Sea maps
[UI ENHANCEMENTS]
- Combat Preview UI has received multiple
improvements
- The Civilopedia now shows the number of
spies/envoys granted by a civic
- Multi-turn unit movement paths shown when unit
reselected
- Add Relationships tab to city state Intel Reports
which displays that city state's at war status with other civs and city
states
- A popup box is now used to modify deal item values
- Added leader dialog for Gifts and Demands
- Scenarios no longer display extraneous UI screens
- Reports now displays great works, adjacency, and
districts information
- Trade Route chooser automatically selects
previously completed trade route
- Additional improvements to the Trade Route chooser
- Added a turn blocker notification when city ranged
attack is available
- Tech and Civic Boosts now additionally appear in
the notification panel above the turn advancer.
- A Toggle Strategic View keybinding has been added
[DIPLOMACY ENHANCEMENTS]
- Added tooltips explaining why you can or cannot
declare each kind of war or undertake another diplomatic action.
- “Are you sure you want to denounce?” confirmation
added
- Liberation changes:
- Liberating cities can now occur even if you got the city in a deal (peace
deals are the most common case of this).
- A case where the Persian player didn't see "(cede)" or "(return)" besides
cities on the peace deal screen has been fixed.
- When you liberate a city-state your military units are only kicked back
from the first ring of hexes around the city; you aren't ejected from their
territory entirely.
[AI TUNING]
- Improved AI ability to move great works around to
get theming
- AI will now better handle air attacks
- Bombers will attack Districts, Improvements, and then Units in that
preference
- Fighters will prefer to attack other air units
- Improved desire to pillage cities
- Improved city planning with regard to adjacency
bonuses
- During city attacks, concentrate unit attacks on
more threatening units rather than spreading out
- Fixed a bug that resulted in the AI overestimating
the value of demand tribute
- Adjust AI acceptance of embassies to be a bit more
like what they already do for delegations
- Specifically, they probably will reject it if
they're unfriendly, will accept at neutral unless they have any other reason
against it (close balance) and will generally accept it at friendly unless
they have a strong reason against.
- In evaluating deals, the AI will mark elements
that are unacceptable at any price, and expose that to the player
- Improve ability to utilize city-states, beyond
just suzerainty
- As a player approaches victory, AI will become
less friendly and more aggressive
[MULTIPLAYER]
- Improved stability after receiving a multiplayer
join error
- Fixed unnecessary host migration when exiting a
LAN game
- Fixed an occasional hang during wars in dynamic
turn mode
- Miscellaneous UI fixes and stability improvements
[BUG FIXES]
- Fixed an issue where plot tooltips would show when
we didn’t want them to
- Fixed multiple issues with Air combat
- City Banners were not reacting to population
changed events
- Barbarian camp art will now update as the game
progresses into later eras
- Fixed an issue where pillaged improvements lost
their pantheon bonuses forever
- District repair costs now computed properly based
on both game speed and start era. Will always be 25% of the cost of creating
a new district of that type.
- Correct Alexander’s “To the World’s End” healing
ability so it only triggers if the city has a COMPLETED wonder in it.
- Wonders should always be repairable after they
have been hit by a nuclear blast
- Fixed issues with Reports screen totals not adding
correctly
- Additional bug fixes.
[MISC]
- Added new visualization for desert mountains