Out of the Blue

I'm enjoying the accelerated pace of the storytelling lately in Game of Thrones, as each episode this season has contained elements that may have been climaxes for entire past seasons. But it's still hard to accept the seven-episode season, as we're already almost upon the halfway mark at a point where you normally would just be feeling things are just getting underway. I still think it is probably the right call for a show like this, as it keeps story arcs more focused like a movie would, but it's still hard to get used to.