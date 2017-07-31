Out of the Blue

 
[Jul 31, 2017, 10:10 am ET]

I'm enjoying the accelerated pace of the storytelling lately in Game of Thrones, as each episode this season has contained elements that may have been climaxes for entire past seasons. But it's still hard to accept the seven-episode season, as we're already almost upon the halfway mark at a point where you normally would just be feeling things are just getting underway. I still think it is probably the right call for a show like this, as it keeps story arcs more focused like a movie would, but it's still hard to get used to.

Play: Hill Climb Twisted Transport.
Ninja Cat.
Link: Spielberg Likes "Temple of Doom" The Least. Numbers two and four were both number two.
Story: Kentucky doctor about to give birth pauses to deliver another woman's baby.
Science: Some Pretty Cool Science Is Gonna Happen During The Eclipse.
Controversial New Theory Suggests Life Wasn't a Fluke of Biology—It Was Physics.
How Napping Subway Commuters Know When They’re at Their Stop.
In-car air study of commuting cars finds dangers to human health.
Media: Suburbicon Official Trailer #1 (2017) Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac Crime Comedy HD. Thanks Cutter.
ELDERS PLAY FRIDAY THE 13TH- HORROR GAME (React- Gaming).
Runaway trailer truck being escorted by the police.

