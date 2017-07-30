Steam Top 10

|
Here's the latest list from Valve of the top 10 bestselling games on Steam for last week. Or as it's known lately, the top nine after PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS. Or as it's known today, the top eight after the perpetual number one, since the number two spot is blank, presumably due to a glitch. Here's the list:
Update: We're told the missing entry at number two is the "PGL 2017 Krakow CS:GO Major Championship Mega Bundle," which is blank in their database now since it's no longer for sale. Thanks PC Invasion.
