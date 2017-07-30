Out of the Blue

MrsBlue called me downstairs this morning after being startled by a bird in the kitchen. He obviously must have slipped in while one of us had a door open, but surprisingly, neither of us has any idea when it happened. I closed off the kitchen, opened the back door and shooed him, and it only took a couple of bounces off windows before he found his way back to the great outdoors. MrsBlue wants to think he spent the night in the house, but I'm sure we would have noticed him before now, and more tellingly, there was only one little dash of poop to be cleaned up, so I think he was actually only in the house for a few minutes. I think she favors her theory, because she becomes the prime suspect in mine.