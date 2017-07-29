 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Ban Change Plans

[Jul 29, 2017, 10:55 am ET] - 20 Comments

PC Gamer notes an uproar in the PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS community over the ban process in the battle royale game, pointing to this reddit thread for the details on players being banned over unconfirmed accusations of stream sniping. This discusses the perception that a streamer's accusation will inspire reports from viewers, and the piling on will automatically trigger a ban. This leads to this post from the game's community manager discussing the issue and their plans to refine their reporting and ban system, which sounds like it's a bit of a patchwork at the moment. Here's word:

First of all, as the lead community manager, I apologize for not addressing the recent issues earlier.

For team-killing and stream sniping, we require evidence to be submitted as with all reports against players. We do not ban players based on what we see on social media or streaming platforms ourselves. We ask players to submit reports with evidence on our forums which is a temporary measure. We take action when the evidence is sufficient to warrant a ban.

The current rules and ban process are not final. Our community team is doing the best to ban users that do not play fair or ruin the experience of others. However, we do not have a perfect system. So our appeals system was put in place to ensure that there are checks and balances regarding all and any bans, and to allow us to rectify any mistakes that may have been made. Recently, I have realized that this may not be enough.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the current system. We don't have an automated system to ban players who violate our Rules of Conduct yet. But in the future, our team will work with the engineering & platform team to implement tools and systems to effectively address the issues that could ruin anyone's experience in the game. We're currently designing the new systems.

If a ban has been issued incorrectly, we will admit our mistake and lift the ban. However, it may take some time for us if there is no evidence to prove the banned user's point. We need to make sure by looking into in-game data.

I apologize again if you have been frustrated with recent events or lack of communication. But it is our best interest to improve current systems to create a better environment for everyone and better serve our community.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Ban Change Plans
Free Dead by Daylight Chapter
Lord of the Rings Online Expands Monday
ECHO in September (ECHO in September)
More Free Games with GOG Preorders
Dota 2 Newcomer Changes
Saturday Patches
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
EA on Game Streaming
Black Squad Early Access
Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Released
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer
F1 2017 Trailer
Evening Patches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.