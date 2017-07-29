PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Ban Change Plans

PC Gamer
notes an uproar in the PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
community over the ban process in the battle royale game, pointing to this
reddit thread
for the details on players being banned over unconfirmed
accusations of stream sniping. This discusses the perception that a streamer's
accusation will inspire reports from viewers, and the piling on will
automatically trigger a ban. This leads to
this post
from the game's community manager discussing the issue and their
plans to refine their reporting and ban system, which sounds like it's a bit of
a patchwork at the moment. Here's word:
First of all, as the lead
community manager, I apologize for not addressing the recent issues earlier.
For team-killing and stream sniping, we require evidence to be submitted as with
all reports against players. We do not ban players based on what we see on
social media or streaming platforms ourselves. We ask players to submit reports
with evidence on our forums which is a temporary measure. We take action when
the evidence is sufficient to warrant a ban.
The current rules and ban process are not final. Our community team is doing the
best to ban users that do not play fair or ruin the experience of others.
However, we do not have a perfect system. So our appeals system was put in place
to ensure that there are checks and balances regarding all and any bans, and to
allow us to rectify any mistakes that may have been made. Recently, I have
realized that this may not be enough.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the current system. We don't have
an automated system to ban players who violate our Rules of Conduct yet. But in
the future, our team will work with the engineering & platform team to implement
tools and systems to effectively address the issues that could ruin anyone's
experience in the game. We're currently designing the new systems.
If a ban has been issued incorrectly, we will admit our mistake and lift the
ban. However, it may take some time for us if there is no evidence to prove the
banned user's point. We need to make sure by looking into in-game data.
I apologize again if you have been frustrated with recent events or lack of
communication. But it is our best interest to improve current systems to create
a better environment for everyone and better serve our community.