PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Ban Change Plans

First of all, as the lead community manager, I apologize for not addressing the recent issues earlier.



For team-killing and stream sniping, we require evidence to be submitted as with all reports against players. We do not ban players based on what we see on social media or streaming platforms ourselves. We ask players to submit reports with evidence on our forums which is a temporary measure. We take action when the evidence is sufficient to warrant a ban.



The current rules and ban process are not final. Our community team is doing the best to ban users that do not play fair or ruin the experience of others. However, we do not have a perfect system. So our appeals system was put in place to ensure that there are checks and balances regarding all and any bans, and to allow us to rectify any mistakes that may have been made. Recently, I have realized that this may not be enough.



We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the current system. We don't have an automated system to ban players who violate our Rules of Conduct yet. But in the future, our team will work with the engineering & platform team to implement tools and systems to effectively address the issues that could ruin anyone's experience in the game. We're currently designing the new systems.



If a ban has been issued incorrectly, we will admit our mistake and lift the ban. However, it may take some time for us if there is no evidence to prove the banned user's point. We need to make sure by looking into in-game data.



I apologize again if you have been frustrated with recent events or lack of communication. But it is our best interest to improve current systems to create a better environment for everyone and better serve our community.