 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Free Dead by Daylight Chapter

[Jul 29, 2017, 10:55 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Dead by Daylight website announces the release of A Lullaby for the Dark, a new chapter for Starbreeze's asymmetrical multiplayer horror game. This is available for free on Steam, offering the chance to sample the proceedings. This post explains it is free because they love is, which is nice. Here are some details:

Starbreeze together with Behaviour Digital, are today releasing a brand new free Chapter for Dead by Daylight titled “A Lullaby for the Dark”. The Chapter’s new killer is the Huntress, and the first introduced with a long range weapon as she throws her hatchets with deadly precision. The new map - Mother’s Dwelling - features the Huntress’ home, hidden deep in the forest, where she stalks her unsuspecting prey. David King is also introduced as the new survivor. A former rugby player destined for greatness, who ended up wasting his life in bars, drinking and fighting. A Lullaby for the Dark will be available for free on PC through Steam and other digital distribution channels starting today.

Priced at free, A Lullaby for the Dark Chapter includes:

  • 1 New Killer - The Huntress
  • 1 New Survivor – David King
  • 1 New Map – Red Forest – Mother’s Dwelling

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Ban Change Plans
Free Dead by Daylight Chapter
Lord of the Rings Online Expands Monday
ECHO in September (ECHO in September)
More Free Games with GOG Preorders
Dota 2 Newcomer Changes
Saturday Patches
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
EA on Game Streaming
Black Squad Early Access
Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Released
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer
F1 2017 Trailer
Evening Patches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.