Free Dead by Daylight Chapter

Starbreeze together with Behaviour Digital, are today releasing a brand new free Chapter for Dead by Daylight titled “A Lullaby for the Dark”. The Chapter’s new killer is the Huntress, and the first introduced with a long range weapon as she throws her hatchets with deadly precision. The new map - Mother’s Dwelling - features the Huntress’ home, hidden deep in the forest, where she stalks her unsuspecting prey. David King is also introduced as the new survivor. A former rugby player destined for greatness, who ended up wasting his life in bars, drinking and fighting. A Lullaby for the Dark will be available for free on PC through Steam and other digital distribution channels starting today.



Priced at free, A Lullaby for the Dark Chapter includes:

1 New Killer - The Huntress

1 New Survivor – David King

1 New Map – Red Forest – Mother’s Dwelling