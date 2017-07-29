 
Lord of the Rings Online Expands Monday

[Jul 29, 2017, 10:55 am ET] - 1 Comment

The Lord of the Rings Online Forums say there will be downtime Monday to allow for the launch of the new Modor expansion for the free-to-play MMORPG. Here is a Mordor FAQ with all you need to know about the release, including how to purchase the add-on, how to add it to your account, what this means to VIPs, when to expect bonus goods, and more. Word on the expansion itself is that it will offer over 300 new quests, hundreds of new deeds, and a new Allegiance System, and shortly after launching, a patch will add a new instance cluster and raid. Thanks Mike.

Lord of the Rings Online Expands Monday
