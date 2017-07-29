ECHO in September (ECHO in September)

 
[Jul 29, 2017, 10:55 am ET] - 2 Comments

Hello! (Hello!). Indie developer Ultra Ultra announces a September 19th release date for ECHO, their upcoming third-person sci-fi adventure. They offer a new trailer from the game saying it reveals "deeper secrets" from the game, but they also offer some details in the announcement that are apparently not as secret:

Copenhagen-based indie developers Ultra Ultra have announced that their debut game, the third-person sci-fi adventure ECHO, will launch on September 19th for PC and PS4.

Introducing En, a callow space traveler who, after a century in stasis, arrives at her destination: A Palace born of legend, a marvel of an ancient civilization eons gone, still awaiting its first human occupants. Out here, using forgotten technology, En hopes to bring back a life that should not have been lost...

A character-driven story of introspection and discovery, ECHO quickly develops into something much more unsettling. Stepping into the shoes of En, it becomes clear that The Palace itself studies everything you are, everything that you do; in order to use it against you.

The Palace creates ‘Echoes’, with the sole purpose of destroying you. The game will shift and change as you do, constantly evolving its Echoes based your actions - If you sneak, they will get stealthier. If you shoot, they will start to shoot back.

Your only respite lies in the sanctuary of a Blackout. As The Palace shuts down in order to update its deadly copies of En, you have a small window of opportunity to act without consequence. But beware, when The Palace comes back online, your pursuers will now be even more relentless.

The enemy is you.

Learn deeper secrets of ECHO in the brand new trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zG5Lh7Uu-EA&feature=youtu.be

