ECHO in September (ECHO in September)

Hello! (Hello!). Indie developer Ultra Ultra announces a September 19th release
date for ECHO, their upcoming third-person sci-fi adventure. They offer
a new trailer from the
game saying it reveals "deeper secrets" from the game, but they also offer some
details in the announcement that are apparently not as secret:
Copenhagen-based
indie developers Ultra Ultra have announced that their debut game, the
third-person sci-fi adventure ECHO, will launch on September 19th for PC and
PS4.
Introducing En, a callow space traveler who, after a century in stasis, arrives
at her destination: A Palace born of legend, a marvel of an ancient civilization
eons gone, still awaiting its first human occupants. Out here, using forgotten
technology, En hopes to bring back a life that should not have been lost...
A character-driven story of introspection and discovery, ECHO quickly develops
into something much more unsettling. Stepping into the shoes of En, it becomes
clear that The Palace itself studies everything you are, everything that you do;
in order to use it against you.
The Palace creates ‘Echoes’, with the sole purpose of destroying you. The game
will shift and change as you do, constantly evolving its Echoes based your
actions - If you sneak, they will get stealthier. If you shoot, they will start
to shoot back.
Your only respite lies in the sanctuary of a Blackout. As The Palace shuts down
in order to update its deadly copies of En, you have a small window of
opportunity to act without consequence. But beware, when The Palace comes back
online, your pursuers will now be even more relentless.