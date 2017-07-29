More Free Games with GOG Preorders

Following the
recent
promotion
where they gave free copies of
Chains of
Satinav
with Pillars of the Earth preorders,
GOG.com
announces
more freebies accompanying what they are calling "crazy" preorders. One of these
involves Sudden Strike 1, 2, and 3, which are just now
available on
GOG.com
for the first time. Here's word:
Now for a limited time, you
can get even more value out of your pre-order, ease the wait, and get in the
right mindset when grabbing free games with select pre-orders, only on GOG.com:
Absolver + Furi
Precision, strategy, and timing are key in the incredible duels you'll face
throughout Furi and Absolver – blending stylish and nuanced combat with great
visuals, story, and epic adventure. Pre-order Absolver now at 10% off to receive
Furi and in-game items: The Labyrinth Prospect Mask and Uring Priest Gear Set.
Hello Neighbor +
Jazzpunk
A splash of humor, a dash of tension – Hello Neighbor and Jazzpunk both offer a
unique sort of adventure full of secrets, exploration, infiltration, and plenty
that's simply strange… Additionally, by pre-ordering Hello Neighbor, you’ll get
access to 3 Alpha builds allowing you to experience the diversity of gameplay in
the newest game by tinyBuild.
Ken Follet's The Pillars of the Earth + The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
The video-game adaptation of world-bestseller "The Pillars of the Earth" is
available for pre-orders now exclusively on GOG.com. Together with The Dark Eye:
Chains of Satinav, there are countless hours of fantastic writing and adventure
ahead.
Sudden Strike 4 + Sudden
Strike 1, Sudden Strike 2, Sudden Strike 3
Sudden Strike is coming back! Relive history with the original trilogy, reworked
by GOG-engineers for smoother gameplay on modern machines, as we await the
fourth installment of the highly-realistic RTS – we'll need the practice anyway.
Pre-order now at 15% off.
Each title was handpicked by both the developers and the GOG.com team to make
sure they go great together – so whether you're into strategy, adventure, or
action, we are confident you'll enjoy what your pre-order has to offer!