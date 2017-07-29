More Free Games with GOG Preorders

Now for a limited time, you can get even more value out of your pre-order, ease the wait, and get in the right mindset when grabbing free games with select pre-orders, only on GOG.com:



Absolver + Furi

Precision, strategy, and timing are key in the incredible duels you'll face throughout Furi and Absolver – blending stylish and nuanced combat with great visuals, story, and epic adventure. Pre-order Absolver now at 10% off to receive Furi and in-game items: The Labyrinth Prospect Mask and Uring Priest Gear Set.



Hello Neighbor + Jazzpunk

A splash of humor, a dash of tension – Hello Neighbor and Jazzpunk both offer a unique sort of adventure full of secrets, exploration, infiltration, and plenty that's simply strange… Additionally, by pre-ordering Hello Neighbor, you’ll get access to 3 Alpha builds allowing you to experience the diversity of gameplay in the newest game by tinyBuild.



Ken Follet's The Pillars of the Earth + The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav

The video-game adaptation of world-bestseller "The Pillars of the Earth" is available for pre-orders now exclusively on GOG.com. Together with The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, there are countless hours of fantastic writing and adventure ahead.



Sudden Strike 4 + Sudden Strike 1, Sudden Strike 2, Sudden Strike 3

Sudden Strike is coming back! Relive history with the original trilogy, reworked by GOG-engineers for smoother gameplay on modern machines, as we await the fourth installment of the highly-realistic RTS – we'll need the practice anyway. Pre-order now at 15% off.

Each title was handpicked by both the developers and the GOG.com team to make sure they go great together – so whether you're into strategy, adventure, or action, we are confident you'll enjoy what your pre-order has to offer!