More Free Games with GOG Preorders

[Jul 29, 2017, 10:55 am ET] - 4 Comments

Following the recent promotion where they gave free copies of Chains of Satinav with Pillars of the Earth preorders, GOG.com announces more freebies accompanying what they are calling "crazy" preorders. One of these involves Sudden Strike 1, 2, and 3, which are just now available on GOG.com for the first time. Here's word:

Now for a limited time, you can get even more value out of your pre-order, ease the wait, and get in the right mindset when grabbing free games with select pre-orders, only on GOG.com:

Absolver + Furi
Precision, strategy, and timing are key in the incredible duels you'll face throughout Furi and Absolver – blending stylish and nuanced combat with great visuals, story, and epic adventure. Pre-order Absolver now at 10% off to receive Furi and in-game items: The Labyrinth Prospect Mask and Uring Priest Gear Set.

Hello Neighbor + Jazzpunk
A splash of humor, a dash of tension – Hello Neighbor and Jazzpunk both offer a unique sort of adventure full of secrets, exploration, infiltration, and plenty that's simply strange… Additionally, by pre-ordering Hello Neighbor, you’ll get access to 3 Alpha builds allowing you to experience the diversity of gameplay in the newest game by tinyBuild.

Ken Follet's The Pillars of the Earth + The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
The video-game adaptation of world-bestseller "The Pillars of the Earth" is available for pre-orders now exclusively on GOG.com. Together with The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, there are countless hours of fantastic writing and adventure ahead.

Sudden Strike 4 + Sudden Strike 1, Sudden Strike 2, Sudden Strike 3
Sudden Strike is coming back! Relive history with the original trilogy, reworked by GOG-engineers for smoother gameplay on modern machines, as we await the fourth installment of the highly-realistic RTS – we'll need the practice anyway. Pre-order now at 15% off.
Each title was handpicked by both the developers and the GOG.com team to make sure they go great together – so whether you're into strategy, adventure, or action, we are confident you'll enjoy what your pre-order has to offer!

