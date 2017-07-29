Dota 2 Newcomer Changes

The Dota 2 blog
announces
changes to ease the learning curve for Valve's MOBA and lessen the
likelihood that new players will encounter some of the toxic behavior for which
the genre is notorious. Here's the plan:
Some of the most satisfying
moments in Dota are found in the first stages of learning the game, as you begin
to see intricate strategies take shape in the battles around you. However, there
have also been some issues that caused unnecessary challenges for new players in
the past. With today’s update we’re introducing two features designed to help
new players face as few barriers as possible to enjoying Dota.
The first feature is a change to the hero selection system. To help new players,
we are now restricting hero selection to a curated group of twenty heroes for
their first twenty-five games. This introductory group consists of heroes that
we’ve learned are very successful in helping new players learn and enjoy the
game.
Today’s update also introduces a feature that matches new players against
players with consistently high behavior scores. It is especially important for a
new player to have a good social experience while they are first trying to learn
the game. The matchmaking system will now ensure that new players will play with
and against appropriately-skilled players that also have a track record of good
behavior.
The International is soon approaching, and we look forward to welcoming you to
the Newcomer Stream!