 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Jul 29, 2017, 10:54 am ET] - 3 Comments

It’s National Lipstick Day on Saturday. Here’s where you can find free lipstick. Not judging. BTW, you wanna know how I got these scars?

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Petigor's Tale.
Story: Turn Your Dead Grandma Into a Tree With This Smart Planter.
Science: National Solar Observatory predicts shape of solar corona for august eclipse.
Saturn Moon Titan Has Molecules That Could Help Make Cell Membranes.
Hypnotic suggestion prevents action, not recognition.
Media: Adam Ruins Everything - Real Reason Hospitals Are So Costly.
Army Ants Rampage Through The Forest - The Hunt.
Adorable Hamster Fail.
Follow-up: Senators buck Sessions, move to protect state medical marijuana laws.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Ban Change Plans
Free Dead by Daylight Chapter
Lord of the Rings Online Expands Monday
ECHO in September (ECHO in September)
More Free Games with GOG Preorders
Dota 2 Newcomer Changes
Saturday Patches
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
EA on Game Streaming
Black Squad Early Access
Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Released
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer
F1 2017 Trailer
Evening Patches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.