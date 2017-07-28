EA on Game Streaming

GamesIndustry.biz
has a quotes from Electronic Arts from their
post-earnings
conference call where they offer more
thoughts on their previously
stated
digital ambitions. Here's word from EA CEO Andrew Wilson:
"For
many of those things, we actually think the time horizon is about five
years-plus, but things like cloud and streaming we believe is in the 2-5 year
time frame. When we think about subscription, we're already seeing return from
that and the combination of that with streaming in that 2-5 year time horizon
could be very meaningful in terms of revenue addition for us."
Wilson added, "As we think about media consumption over the last five years, the
greatest disruptor has been the combination of streaming and subscription. It's
changed the way we watch television, it's changed the way we listen to music,
it's changed how we think about ownership versus access, and we believe that
ultimately the culmination of streaming plus subscription will also be a great
disruptor to our business. And you've seen us investing there for a number of
years. It was some years ago that we started our first streaming tests, and we
continue those tests and we continue to work with other key large scale partners
on how we think streaming might work for our business in the future. We saw us
launch EA Access and Origin Access, and you should expect us to continue to push
in growing the opportunity in and around subscription and delivering more value
for our players on both of those vectors."