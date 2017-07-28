 
EA on Game Streaming

[Jul 28, 2017, 5:43 pm ET] - 9 Comments

GamesIndustry.biz has a quotes from Electronic Arts from their post-earnings conference call where they offer more thoughts on their previously stated digital ambitions. Here's word from EA CEO Andrew Wilson:

"For many of those things, we actually think the time horizon is about five years-plus, but things like cloud and streaming we believe is in the 2-5 year time frame. When we think about subscription, we're already seeing return from that and the combination of that with streaming in that 2-5 year time horizon could be very meaningful in terms of revenue addition for us."

Wilson added, "As we think about media consumption over the last five years, the greatest disruptor has been the combination of streaming and subscription. It's changed the way we watch television, it's changed the way we listen to music, it's changed how we think about ownership versus access, and we believe that ultimately the culmination of streaming plus subscription will also be a great disruptor to our business. And you've seen us investing there for a number of years. It was some years ago that we started our first streaming tests, and we continue those tests and we continue to work with other key large scale partners on how we think streaming might work for our business in the future. We saw us launch EA Access and Origin Access, and you should expect us to continue to push in growing the opportunity in and around subscription and delivering more value for our players on both of those vectors."

