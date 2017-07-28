 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Black Squad Early Access

[Jul 28, 2017, 5:43 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Black Squad is now in early access on Steam, offering a new free-to-play Windows military shooter from Neowiz. This is a throwback game from its dedicated server support through its use of the previous-generation Unreal Engine 3, and you can see it in action in this trailer. Here's the pitch:

Battleye support, dedicated servers, great shooting mechanics and amazing netcode.
Black Squad is a military first-person-shooter game using the Unreal Engine 3 to show realistic graphics and dynamic visuals.
You can experience 10 different modes from classic to massive multi-play modes.
Absolutely no Pay-to-Win. Welcome to the best F2P shooter on the market.
Easy to adapt and a shooting game oriented for mass military lovers.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
EA on Game Streaming
Black Squad Early Access
Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Released
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer
F1 2017 Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Free Weekend
Destiny 2 Beta Next Month; Specs Revealed
Tencent Stakes Out Frontier Stake
Sundered Released
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Trailer
Samurai Riot in September
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.