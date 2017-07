Black Squad Early Access

Battleye support, dedicated servers, great shooting mechanics and amazing netcode.

Black Squad is a military first-person-shooter game using the Unreal Engine 3 to show realistic graphics and dynamic visuals.

You can experience 10 different modes from classic to massive multi-play modes.

Absolutely no Pay-to-Win. Welcome to the best F2P shooter on the market.

Easy to adapt and a shooting game oriented for mass military lovers.

is now in early access on Steam , offering a new free-to-play Windows military shooter from Neowiz. This is a throwback game from its dedicated server support through its use of the previous-generation Unreal Engine 3, and you can see it in action in this trailer . Here's the pitch: