Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Released

[Jul 28, 2017, 5:43 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Steam News announces the release of Car Mechanic Simulator 2018, kicking off a new model year for this Windows grease monkey simulator. Here's word on your chance to get back under the hood:

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 challenges players to repair, paint, tune and drive cars. Find classic, unique cars in the new Barn Find module and Junkyard module. You can even add your self-made car in the Car Editor. Build and expand your repair service empire in this incredibly detailed and highly realistic simulation game, where attention to car detail is astonishing. All this with new, photorealistic graphics. Featuring more cars (40+), more tools (10+), more options and more parts (1000+) than ever before. It’s time to roll up your sleeves and get to work!

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 also includes car auctions where old cars are available for resale or purchased for your collection. With the inclusion of photo-mode, you can take stunning before and after photos, and the game’s infinite number of randomly generated missions will keep you more than busy (and dirty).

Each mission offers its own unique challenge of varying difficulty and time constraints to meet. If additional and extra tools are needed, they available for purchase. You can eventually upgrade your garage to include specific equipment such as lacquer sprayer or a parts warehouse.

