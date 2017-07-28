Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Released

Steam News announces
the
release of Car Mechanic
Simulator 2018
, kicking off a new model year for this Windows grease
monkey simulator. Here's word on your chance to get back under the hood:
Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 challenges players to repair, paint, tune and
drive cars. Find classic, unique cars in the new Barn Find module and Junkyard
module. You can even add your self-made car in the Car Editor. Build and expand
your repair service empire in this incredibly detailed and highly realistic
simulation game, where attention to car detail is astonishing. All this with
new, photorealistic graphics. Featuring more cars (40+), more tools (10+), more
options and more parts (1000+) than ever before. It’s time to roll up your
sleeves and get to work!
Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 also includes car auctions where old cars are
available for resale or purchased for your collection. With the inclusion of
photo-mode, you can take stunning before and after photos, and the game’s
infinite number of randomly generated missions will keep you more than busy (and
dirty).
Each mission offers its own unique challenge of varying difficulty and time
constraints to meet. If additional and extra tools are needed, they available
for purchase. You can eventually upgrade your garage to include specific
equipment such as lacquer sprayer or a parts warehouse.