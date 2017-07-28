 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer

[Jul 28, 2017, 5:43 pm ET] - 3 Comments

A new trailer from Middle-earth: Shadow of War shows off the work Kumail Nanjiani is putting in to bring The Agonizer to life in the upcoming open-world action/RPG set in the Tolkien universe. Here's more:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today released a new video for Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ featuring Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley), who portrays The Agonizer, a spirited yet deadly Orc enemy, who is just one of the numerous personalities players may encounter through the Nemesis System in the upcoming open-world action videogame.

First revealed at Comic-Con International: San Diego, the video provides a first look at Nanjiani’s Orc character delivering a variety of humorous one-liners that players may come across throughout their game experience. Viewers are also treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Nanjiani’s voice recording session, where he provides additional insight on his preparation for the role.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
EA on Game Streaming
Black Squad Early Access
Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Released
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer
F1 2017 Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Free Weekend
Destiny 2 Beta Next Month; Specs Revealed
Tencent Stakes Out Frontier Stake
Sundered Released
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Trailer
Samurai Riot in September
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.