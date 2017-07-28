Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new trailer from Middle-earth: Shadow of War shows off the work Kumail Nanjiani is putting in to bring The Agonizer to life in the upcoming open-world action/RPG set in the Tolkien universe. Here's more:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 29 July 2017, 01:38.
Chatbear Announcements.