Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today released a new video for Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ featuring Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley), who portrays The Agonizer, a spirited yet deadly Orc enemy, who is just one of the numerous personalities players may encounter through the Nemesis System in the upcoming open-world action videogame.



First revealed at Comic-Con International: San Diego, the video provides a first look at Nanjiani’s Orc character delivering a variety of humorous one-liners that players may come across throughout their game experience. Viewers are also treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Nanjiani’s voice recording session, where he provides additional insight on his preparation for the role.