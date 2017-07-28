F1 2017 Trailer

Lee Mather, Creative Director at Codemasters, says, “We know our fans have loved seeing the classic cars being revealed in the recent weeks, but we know they also want to see the new cars in action as well. The 2017 cars present their own unique challenge as they are incredibly fast but wider and heavier than before, therefore we have had to completely rework the physics system to refine the balance between aerodynamics and tire grip.



Lee continued, “Taking on Monaco is always a test of your skills and now we have added the ability to take to these iconic streets at night in both modern day and classic F1 cars. We think our fans are going to love it.”



In addition to the 20 official circuits from the current season, and Monaco at night, players can also take on four brand new short circuits at Britain, Bahrain, the United States and a soon-to-be-announced track.