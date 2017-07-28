 
F1 2017 Trailer

[Jul 28, 2017, 5:43 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Born To… Make History trailer for F1 2017 hopes to start your engine racing about the release of the racing simulation on August 25th. Word is: "In addition to the thrilling new and nostalgic cars, keen observers will notice that players can now race the iconic street circuit in Monaco at night for the first time in the series." Here's more on the clip:

Lee Mather, Creative Director at Codemasters, says, “We know our fans have loved seeing the classic cars being revealed in the recent weeks, but we know they also want to see the new cars in action as well. The 2017 cars present their own unique challenge as they are incredibly fast but wider and heavier than before, therefore we have had to completely rework the physics system to refine the balance between aerodynamics and tire grip.

Lee continued, “Taking on Monaco is always a test of your skills and now we have added the ability to take to these iconic streets at night in both modern day and classic F1 cars. We think our fans are going to love it.”

In addition to the 20 official circuits from the current season, and Monaco at night, players can also take on four brand new short circuits at Britain, Bahrain, the United States and a soon-to-be-announced track.

