Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Free Weekend

[Jul 28, 2017, 10:20 am ET] - 2 Comments

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for Windows is free to play this weekend on Steam. There is no accompanying news update on this we can find (thanks DSOGaming for the heads up), but there is one note on Steam specifying: "Free Weekend only includes Multiplayer content." Also a Call of Duty franchise sale is currently underway on Steam.

