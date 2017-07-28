Destiny 2 Beta Next Month; Specs Revealed

Bungie announces details
on the Destiny 2
beta, saying early access to the PC beta begins on
August 28th, and open beta begins on August 29th (thanks
Engadget
).
The post also includes system specifications, though they warn that requirements
for the full release may differ from the beta. Here's some of the update, in
HTML that is apparently not criminally actionable (we checked):
PC
Community! You are up next. And this will be our first dance. Save the Date.
Destiny 2 PC Beta
Early Access: August 28
Open Beta: August 29
Beta Ends: August 31
Minimum Requirements
We know you want to know what you’ll need to play. This question has been
floating on the winds of the Internet ever since we finally uttered a sentence
with the words “Destiny” and “PC” and “Yes!”
The following are the specs for what you’ll need to build to participate.
Recommended Spec
CPU
Intel - Core i5-2400
AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X
GPU
Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970
AMD - Radeon R9 390
RAM
8GB
Minimum Spec
CPU
Intel - Core i3-3250
AMD - FX-4350
GPU
Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB
AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB
RAM
6GB
If you’re upgrading, here is hardware that’s available today and runs the game
well:
Recommended
CPU - Intel Core i5-7400
GPU - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
Minimum
CPU - Intel Pentium G4560
GPU - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB
Bungie’s Event Machine
CPU – Intel i7-7700k
GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti 11GB
These are the specs for the Beta. They could change before launch on October 24.
It all depends on how things play out.
This is not the last piece of news we’ll have for PC players prior to the Beta.
In the weeks to come, expect us to sound off again with more details on how you
can get the most out of your first steps in the PC build. Today, we wanted to
let you know when the exercise will begin, and give you enough time – assuming
you’ll even need it – to build the perfect rig. There's much more to come.
We’re looking so forward to hosting you for this crucial testing op. It’s been a
long time since Bungie has served gamers on anything other than a console. This
is an exciting time for us in our studio, and we’re packing a lot of love into
the PC Beta. We hope you’ll join us for this tactical pre-party.