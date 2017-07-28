 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Destiny 2 Beta Next Month; Specs Revealed

[Jul 28, 2017, 10:20 am ET] - 15 Comments

Bungie announces details on the Destiny 2 beta, saying early access to the PC beta begins on August 28th, and open beta begins on August 29th (thanks Engadget). The post also includes system specifications, though they warn that requirements for the full release may differ from the beta. Here's some of the update, in HTML that is apparently not criminally actionable (we checked):

PC Community! You are up next. And this will be our first dance. Save the Date.

Destiny 2 PC Beta
    Early Access: August 28
    Open Beta: August 29
    Beta Ends: August 31

Minimum Requirements
We know you want to know what you’ll need to play. This question has been floating on the winds of the Internet ever since we finally uttered a sentence with the words “Destiny” and “PC” and “Yes!”

The following are the specs for what you’ll need to build to participate.

Recommended Spec
CPU
Intel - Core i5-2400
AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X

GPU
Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970
AMD - Radeon R9 390

RAM
8GB

Minimum Spec
CPU
Intel - Core i3-3250
AMD - FX-4350

GPU
Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB
AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB

RAM
6GB

If you’re upgrading, here is hardware that’s available today and runs the game well:

Recommended
CPU - Intel Core i5-7400
GPU - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Minimum
CPU - Intel Pentium G4560
GPU - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB

Bungie’s Event Machine
CPU – Intel i7-7700k
GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti 11GB

These are the specs for the Beta. They could change before launch on October 24. It all depends on how things play out.

This is not the last piece of news we’ll have for PC players prior to the Beta. In the weeks to come, expect us to sound off again with more details on how you can get the most out of your first steps in the PC build. Today, we wanted to let you know when the exercise will begin, and give you enough time – assuming you’ll even need it – to build the perfect rig. There's much more to come.

We’re looking so forward to hosting you for this crucial testing op. It’s been a long time since Bungie has served gamers on anything other than a console. This is an exciting time for us in our studio, and we’re packing a lot of love into the PC Beta. We hope you’ll join us for this tactical pre-party.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Free Weekend
Destiny 2 Beta Next Month; Specs Revealed
Tencent Stakes Out Frontier Stake
Sundered Released
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Trailer
Samurai Riot in September
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Doomfist Joins Overwatch
EA Financials
Dead Alliance Open Beta
Sky Knights Early Access Takes Off
For Honor Revamp Includes Dedicated Servers
Standalone Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.