Destiny 2 Beta Next Month; Specs Revealed

PC Community! You are up next. And this will be our first dance. Save the Date.



Destiny 2 PC Beta

Early Access: August 28

Open Beta: August 29

Beta Ends: August 31



Minimum Requirements

We know you want to know what you’ll need to play. This question has been floating on the winds of the Internet ever since we finally uttered a sentence with the words “Destiny” and “PC” and “Yes!”



The following are the specs for what you’ll need to build to participate.



Recommended Spec

CPU

Intel - Core i5-2400

AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X



GPU

Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970

AMD - Radeon R9 390



RAM

8GB



Minimum Spec

CPU

Intel - Core i3-3250

AMD - FX-4350



GPU

Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB

AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB



RAM

6GB



If you’re upgrading, here is hardware that’s available today and runs the game well:



Recommended

CPU - Intel Core i5-7400

GPU - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB



Minimum

CPU - Intel Pentium G4560

GPU - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB



Bungie’s Event Machine

CPU – Intel i7-7700k

GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti 11GB



These are the specs for the Beta. They could change before launch on October 24. It all depends on how things play out.



This is not the last piece of news we’ll have for PC players prior to the Beta. In the weeks to come, expect us to sound off again with more details on how you can get the most out of your first steps in the PC build. Today, we wanted to let you know when the exercise will begin, and give you enough time – assuming you’ll even need it – to build the perfect rig. There's much more to come.



We’re looking so forward to hosting you for this crucial testing op. It’s been a long time since Bungie has served gamers on anything other than a console. This is an exciting time for us in our studio, and we’re packing a lot of love into the PC Beta. We hope you’ll join us for this tactical pre-party.